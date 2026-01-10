MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin played with an edge the last time it took the course, which resulted in the Badgers getting an important victory and some swagger back.



Continuing to keep would deliver a monumental victory to its resume.



Wisconsin looks for its first true road victory of the season this afternoon when the Badgers face second-ranked Michigan at the Crisler Center this afternoon.



Coming off of an 80-72 win over UCLA at the Kohl Center on Tuesday night to break a two-game conference losing streak, Wisconsin (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten) got a team-high 20 points from senior Nick Boyd to go along with eight rebounds and five assists while Nolan Winter added 18 points and eight rebounds.

The Wolverines (14-0, 4-0) had been on a tear with nine of their last 10 wins by at least 25 points but survived with a 74-72 win at Penn State Tuesday, a game in which the Nittany Lions' questionable late-game offensive possessions allowed Michigan to escape.



With five players averaging double figures and another three averaging at least eight points per game, Michigan is No.1 in the NCAA NET rankings and No.1 in KenPom, which also ranks the Wolverines first in adjusted defensive efficiency and 11th in adjusted offensive efficiency.



"Michigan is off to a phenomenal start," head coach Greg Gard said. "They're terrific players, very well coached. There's not a lot of weaknesses on film. They are playing as consistently as anybody in the country right now. It's obvious a great challenge for us, one I'm excited to see how we measure up where we're at and how we can try to minimize some of the things they're really good at, which is a lot."



Michigan has won four straight against Wisconsin, including a 59-53 win in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament championship.

How can I watch the Badgers vs. Wolverines?

Date: Saturday, Jan.10

Start time: 12 p.m. central

TV channel: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Bill Raftery, and Robbie Hummel)



You can stream CBS for free via the CBS app or website (cbs.com) to watch the latest episodes, or sign in with a TV provider to get live local news, sports, and full current seasons on those platforms, plus paid options like Paramount+ or live TV streaming services (Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo, DIRECTV Stream) for comprehensive access



How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Wolverines?

Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 380 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin All-Big Ten center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to FanDuel as of Jan.9



Odds: Michigan by 19.5

Over/under: 164.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (+1600), Michigan (-4500)

Wisconsin's record against the spread: 7-8

Wisconsin's ATS record in conference games: 2-2

Wisconsin's ATS record after a win: 2-7

Wisconsin's ATS record as an underdog: 0-3



Series info on today's opponent

All-time, regular season: Michigan leads 98-78, including 58-25 in Ann Arbor

All-time, postseason: Wisconsin leads 3-2

All-time, in Ann Arbor: Michigan leads 58-25

Streaks: Michigan has won 4

Last meeting, regular season: December 3, 2024, Madison, Michigan won, 67-64



Badgers schedule

All times Central



Last Five

Dec. 19: vs. Villanova (Milwaukee), L 66-76 OT

Dec. 22: vs. Central Michigan, W 88-61

Dec. 30: vs. Milwaukee, W 80-60

Jan.3: vs. No.5 Purdue, L 89-73

Jan.6: vs. UCLA, W 80-72



Next Five

Jan.10: at No. 2 Michigan, 12 p.m.

Jan.13: at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Jan.17: Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Jan.22: at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Jan.25: USC, 3 p.m.

