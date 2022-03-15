Skip to main content

Johnny Davis recognized as a first-team All-American by the AP

Wisconsin basketball star Johnny Davis is one of three Big Ten members to make the national All-American team by the Associated Press.

Johnny Davis continues to amass award after award this season.

On Tuesday morning, the Wisconsin star was selected as a first-team All-American by the Associated Press.

Davis recently was picked as the Big Ten's Player of the Year and was also included on the conference's first-team list after averaging 20 points and eight rebounds per game.

Joining him on the list are Iowa's Keegan Murray, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky, and Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji.

The five All-American selections are also the leading candidates to win the National Player of the Year award at this point as well.

For Davis, this is another huge accomplishment. He is just the third Wisconsin Badger to make the national first-team list in program history, joining Alando Tucker (2007) and Frank Kaminsky (2015) for that prestigious honor.

While the awards and positive recognition are great, Johnny Davis will be the first to tell you that this weekend's NCAA Tournament is the singular focus.

The Badgers will play Colgate in the first round on Friday night, as Davis hopes to lead Wisconsin deep into the Big Dance. 

