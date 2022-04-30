Wisconsin basketball lands Wofford transfer Max Klesmit

With multiple scholarships available to add players to next year's roster, the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team has been aggressive in the transfer portal this off-season.

On Saturday, the Badgers added their second transfer of the spring with Wofford guard Max Klesmit committing during an official visit to Madison. He joins UW-Green Bay transfer Kamari McGee who signed on earlier this month.

A native of Neenah, Wisconsin, Klesmit was played for the Terriers the past two seasons and was named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman Team by the media during his first season on campus.

Klesmit broke out this past season though, starting all 31 games for Wofford, and finishing second on the team in scoring at 14.9 points per game.

A career 34.8% three-point shooter, Klesmit will look to make the jump to high-major basketball with the Badgers, and based on his highlights from last season, the talent is there. Klesmit shot 83% from the free-throw line last year and grabbed nearly three rebounds per game with Wofford.

Following his announced transfer earlier this spring, Klesmit actually put out a top-four of Vanderbilt, Clemson, South Carolina, and Colorado State. The Badgers were able to reengage with the in-state product, and in the end, the hometown draw appears to have won out.

At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Klesmit is a solid addition to the Badgers roster, which needs capable scorers in the backcourt after Johnny Davis and Brad Davison finished their college careers. He is expected to compete for immediate playing time at shooting guard next year, and has at least two years of eligibility remaining, with a third available due to the COVID-19 waiver.

While at Neenah High School, Klesmit was a three-time All-State selection and averaged over 25 points per game during his senior season.

Welcome home, Max Klesmit.