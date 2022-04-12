Wisconsin basketball: Badgers land UW-Green Bay transfer Kamari McGee

The Badgers have been active in the transfer portal the past few weeks since the loss of Matthew Mors, Ben Carlson, and Lorne Bowman left the team with four available scholarships heading into next season.

Following a visit to Madison over the weekend, Racine native Kamari McGee wasted little time before announcing his commitment to join Greg Gard and the Badgers next year.

McGee is coming off of a freshman season in which he averaged 11.6 points and just shy of three rebounds and two assists per game with UW-Green Bay and head coach Will Ryan.

With three years of eligibility remaining, McGee brings quickness and intensity on the defensive end that should allow him to mesh well with the existing backcourt on the Badgers roster.

Primarily a point guard at 6-feet tall, McGee is likely to be used in a similar role as Lorne Bowman was a year ago behind Chucky Hepburn, with occasional minutes as a shooting guard alongside Hepburn when needed.

Though McGee is not an overly producing shooter from long-range at only 27.5%, he was one of the lone bright spots for Green Bay, who only won five games a year ago. He made the All-Horizon League freshmen team after starting 21 games with the Phoenix and shooting over 80% from the free-throw line.

McGee originally committed to UW-Green Bay out of high school with scholarship offers from Colgate, Grambling, and South Dakota State. Since announcing his transfer a week ago, he reportedly drew interest from Wisconsin, Minnesota, BYU, and others.

The addition to McGee makes sense for Greg Gard and the Badgers, who are in the middle of revamping their roster this off-season. Wisconsin still has three available scholarships following the commitment of McGee, and I would expect the staff to prioritize another guard or wing with playing experience, a forward, as well as a reserve big man to round out the roster heading into the summer.

