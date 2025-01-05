Slow start keeps Wisconsin women from challenging Oregon
The Wisconsin women found themselves in a hole on Saturday to Oregon early and often.
Despite a strong fourth quarter rally, it was not enough to challenge the Ducks on their home floor in Big Ten Conference action, as Oregon won, 68-52.
The Ducks (11-4, 2-2) raced out to an early five-point lead and dominated the second quarter, taking a 37-23 advantage into the break. They put up 21 in the third to further distance themselves from Wisconsin (10-5, 1-3).
In the fourth, the Badgers were able to use a 17-10 run to make the score respectable.
Natalie Leuzinger had a team-high 12 points as leading scorer Serah Williams was held to just three on 1 of 2 shooting. She did manage eight rebounds, but was in foul trouble much of the game.
Carter McCray had nine point and six rebounds with Dyanis Jimenez adding seven points off the bench.
For Oregon, Elisa Mevius had 14 to lead four players in double figures. She sank all three of her 3-point attempts, with Amina Muhammad adding 12.
After winning 10 of the first 12 games this year, Wisconsin has now dropped three in a row. They will remain on the West Coast, heading to Washington on Tuesday. From there, the Badgers return home to host No. 8 Maryland and 10th-ranked Ohio State.