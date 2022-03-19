Wisconsin versus Colgate: postgame notes

The Wisconsin Badgers managed to survive a first-round scare against Colgate on Friday night, winning 67-60.

After the game media members had the chance to speak with head coach Greg Gard as well as Johnny Davis, Tyler Wahl, and Chucky Hepburn.

Greg Gard's opening statement...

"Obviously a phenomenal environment in here. Colgate's a terrific team, saw that from watching all the film that we were able to look at through the week. Credit to our guys, I thought defensively middle part of the second half on we got really good. Obviously made plays when we needed to, took care of the ball, which was huge, was able to score in the paint, and then able to get them off the 3-point line and do a better job of covering up some of their looks. Terrific win, any win in this tournament's obviously terrific and look forward to moving on to Sunday."

Chucky Hepburn on going up against Nelly Cummings...

"Cummings is a great player. I love the way he plays. I let him get comfortable the first half and in the second half I told my team I was going to shut him down, so I did."

Greg Gard on Iowa State...

They're good. They won tonight. I haven't watched one second of them yet. Coach Oliver has that scout, so he's a week into it and I'll convey with him when I get back to the hotel, and it will be a long night watching the Cyclones. They're good, though. Obviously, the point guard is a good player. Up and down the line-up, know a couple of those guys that played in the Big Ten, Gabe Kalscheur, Brockington. So it's a good team. Obviously, you win and get into this tournament and you win, you're doing something right. So we'll have to use the next two days here or day and a half to prepare and be ready for Sunday night."

Team Notes

Wisconsin advanced to the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season and has now won 15 NCAA Tournament games since 2004, trailing only Michigan for most among Big Ten teams.

The Badgers have now won 12 of their last 14 first-round games of the NCAA Tournament, including 4 of 5 under Greg Gard.

Wisconsin is now 4-1 all-time in NCAA Tournament games played in Milwaukee and is currently 13-3 away from home this season.

Individual Notes

Johnny Davis scored the final 14 points for the Badgers and has scored 25 points or more 10 times this season.