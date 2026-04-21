Wisconsin Star Nolan Winter Makes His Decision for Next Season Official

It's finally official: Wisconsin's star center, Nolan Winter, will return to Madison for the 2026-27 season, his senior year.

Badgers On SI first reported that Winter would return to Madison nearly two weeks prior. However, at the time, Winter had yet to officially sign his paperwork, locking in his return to the Badgers. Now, the center is signed, sealed and delivered, according to a report from 247Sports' Nick Osen:

BREAKING: Per 247Sports sources, Wisconsin star forward Nolan Winter has re-signed and will finish out his impressive career as a four-year Badger in Madison #Badgers pic.twitter.com/R1qdo7REe7 — Nick Osen (@TheRealNickOsen) April 21, 2026

With Winter officially back in the fold, and rising junior Austin Rapp also announcing his return to Madison for 2026-27, the Badgers return their top two big men from last season. That's a huge win in the retention department for Wisconsin, especially considering it lost 40 points per game combined in its backcourt with the departures of Nick Boyd (graduation) and John Blackwell (who transferred to Duke).

What Winter's Return Means

Winter had a career year last season for the Badgers. The seven-foot center averaged 13.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 60 percent from the field, all of which were career-highs. His three-point shooting took a slight dip, from 36 percent the season prior to 33 percent in 2025-26. Still, he remained a potent stretch big whose spacing and shot-making ability were incredibly valuable to Wisconsin's offense.

Winter isn't known first and foremost as a shot-blocker, but his sheer size and presence in the paint did help the Badgers' rim protection, and it was exposed when he was forced to miss four games in March with an ankle injury.

Wisconsin Badgers forward Nolan Winter. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Where can Winter improve? He's bulked up over the course of his Wisconsin career, but he could still stand to add more mass to his long, lanky frame, as when faced with some of the stronger big men in the Big Ten, he was backed down in the paint pretty easily.

Winter could also stand to be a touch more aggressive. Wisconsin had two alpha scorers in its backcourt last season, but at times, Winter didn't hunt for his shot as much as he could've. When the big man goes to work and sets up shop in the paint, he has the size and footwork to be highly effective around the rim.

With Winter's return now official, the Badgers have their all five members of their theoretical starting five (Owen Foxwell, Trey Autry, Eian Elmer, Rapp and Winter) all locked up.