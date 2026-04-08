Transfer QB Colton Joseph See Parallels with Zach Wilson in Jeff Grimes' Offense

The Wisconsin Badgers' revamped quarterback room is the biggest storyline of spring practice, and transfer addition Colton Joseph is right at the center of it.

Meeting with the media following the Badgers' spring practice on Tuesday, Joseph opened up about his transition to Madison, his growing leadership role, and the on-field abilities he brings to the table. But perhaps the most interesting takeaway from his press conference was exactly how the coaching staff convinced him to commit to the Badgers out of the transfer portal.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Colton Joseph's latest media availability, including a notable parallel to a former No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick.

The Zach Wilson Blueprint

Wisconsin offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes calls plays during spring practice. | Christian Borman

When Joseph was navigating the portal, it wasn't just the city or the stadium that sold him on Wisconsin; it was a film session with new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

Grimes pulled up cut-ups of past quarterbacks he has coached who share Joseph's athletic skillset, showing the transfer exactly how he would be utilized. The specific player that caught Joseph's eye? Former BYU star Zach Wilson.

Grimes was the offensive coordinator at BYU in 2020 when Wilson exploded for 33 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns, ultimately turning him into a top NFL Draft pick. Joseph clearly sees the vision.

"He was a baller at BYU. That's when Grimes was there," Joseph said of Wilson. "So, I saw some of the things he was doing, I was like, man, you know, if I could get in that offense, I could probably do those things, too, for sure."

Joseph noted that the film session was an "enlightening moment," specifically seeing the tricks Grimes uses to get his quarterbacks in space with the ball to maximize their dual-threat abilities.

A "Point Guard" Mentality for Off-Schedule Plays

Badgers 🔙 in the lab 🧪 pic.twitter.com/Mwwv9sZ8So — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) April 7, 2026

Wisconsin's offense has lacked consistent, off-schedule playmaking in recent years. Joseph is looking to change that.

While he emphasized the importance of running the offense smoothly and staying on schedule, he knows his elite athleticism is the x-factor when plays break down. He likened his role in those chaotic moments to a basketball player distributing the ball.

"I like to just get out there and give my guys chances to make plays, really, because they're the ones doing it," Joseph explained. "I'm just back there like a point guard giving them the ball. They're the ones out there running the routes, catching the balls, and whatnot."

Whether it's escaping a collapsing pocket, stepping up to help his offensive line, or tucking it and running, Joseph is confident his legs will bring an explosive element to the offense.

Prioritizing Off-Field Chemistry and Fast Starts

Stepping into a locker room full of new faces and immediately taking on a leadership role isn't easy, but Joseph has made it a priority since the day he arrived.

According to the quarterback, the team's biggest issue early in spring has been starting practices too slowly. To combat this, Joseph has made it a point to get out on the turf early, bringing the energy and hyping up his teammates before drills even begin.

Beyond the facility, he pointed to off-field bonding as the key to offensive execution.

"It's really important to get around all the guys, even some of the other positions you don't normally see a lot of the time," Joseph said, noting they spend time going to each other's houses and grabbing food. "It's good to get out there, you know, just really build those relationships so you can trust one another throughout practice, throughout the games."

As the Badgers push through the rest of spring camp, getting that new-look offense fully installed will remain the top priority, but it sounds like Grimes has found a quarterback fully bought into the system.