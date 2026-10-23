2 Key Badgers Remain Questionable Ahead of Saturday Night vs. No. 16 USC

Wisconsin could be about to receive some big-time reinforcements with starting center Austin Kawecki, who's listed on the updated Big Ten injury report as probable for the second straight day.

However, two key players remain questionable ahead of the enormous showdown with No. 16 USC. Star cornerback Javan Robinson, who's been lights out for the Badgers in coverage this fall, remains questionable along with wideout Malachi Coleman, who's arguably Wisconsin's most explosive and dangerous receiver.

Kawecki is dealing with a broken hand, as Fickell revealed at his post-game press conference following the defeat at UCLA. Considering the head coach had previously stated the ailment was to Kawecki's right hand (his snapping hand), it's fair to wonder how he could slide back into his starting center spot with that kind of injury. Could Wisconsin keep Stylz Blackmon at center and insert Kawecki in at right guard so he can still play without having to actually grip the ball?

Two running backs are also included on the report for Wisconsin. Nate Palmer, who has just nine carries for 26 yards this season, is listed as questionable. That's not the biggest cause for concern, as when starter Abu Sama has been healthy, he's the Badgers' RB4 behind Sama, Darrion Dupree and Bryan Jackson. But speaking of Dupree, he also popped up on the injury report, albeit in the "probable" category.

What Wisconsin's injury updates mean

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Malachi Coleman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While we're familiar with the nature of Kawecki's injury, it's unclear what Robinson and Coleman are dealing with. It is worth noting that Robinson played his third-fewest snaps of the season at the Rose Bowl with just 55. In the Badgers' first two Big Ten games, he played 66 snaps against Penn State and 71 snaps against Michigan State.

If Robinson is unavailable, that could spell trouble for a Wisconsin secondary that looked surprisingly permeable against UCLA backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach. As I've written previously, this isn't the right week to have concerns in you rsecondary or about your pass coverage; Trojans' quarterback Jayden Maiava is No. 2 nationally in passing yards with 2,045.

If Robinson can't play, Eric Fletcher Jr would most likely get the start in his stead opposite Jai'mier Scott.

As for Coleman, his absence would hurt Wisconsin as well. His speed and ability to stretch defenses vertically can create all kinds of problems if he's utilized correctly. No other Wisconsin wideout has shown the ability to consistently beat defensive backs downfield. If he's indeed unavailable, expect Jaylon Domingeaux, who made his Badgers' debut in Pasadena, to take on a bigger role.