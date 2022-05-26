Wisconsin football: Kickoff times released for six games this fall

Some major TV outlets are beginning to release kickoff times for football games this upcoming fall.

On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference and the University of Wisconsin updated the timing of six games on the 2022 football schedule.

Here is a quick breakdown of the schedule with the kickoff times and TV information that has been shared to date:

Illinois State on September 3: 6 p.m. CST on FS1

The home opener will be aired on FS1 and will take place under the lights of Camp Randall Stadium. Illinois State is an FCS opponent, and the Badgers are expected to be heavy favorites in the first game of the new season.

Washington State on September 10: 2:30 p.m. CST on FOX

Wisconsin will welcome the Washington State Cougars to Camp Randall Stadium the following week on FOX. An afternoon kickoff should allow for plenty of tailgating in the sun, in preparation for the Big Ten versus Pac-12 battle in Madison.

New Mexico State on September 17: 2:30 p.m. CST on BTN

The Badgers will remain at home for Week 3, and bring the New Mexico State Aggies to town for an afternoon kickoff on BTN. The game represents Wisconsin's final non-conference opponent, and a chance to prepare for the next week against Ohio State.

at Ohio State on September 24: TBD on ABC

The Ohio State game's kickoff time has not yet been announced, but the matchup will take place on ABC. Considering expectations for both teams coming into the season this could be a candidate for primetime or an afternoon kickoff as well.

Illinois on October 1: TBD

The time and television details for this matchup have not been released yet.

at Northwestern on October 8: 2:30 or 3 p.m. CST

The television information for the Northwestern game is still to be determined, but FOX did share that the game will kick off at either 2:30 or 3 p.m. CST.

at Michigan State on October 15: 2:30 or 3 p.m. CST

Like the Northwestern game, the timing of the MSU game has been shared, but the television coverage is still up in the air.

Purdue on October 22: 2:30 p.m. CST

Wisconsin's homecoming game against Purdue will be an afternoon matchup, though the TV details are still being worked out.

Maryland on November 5: TBD

No details have been released for the Maryland contest set to take place at Camp Randall.

at Iowa on November 12: TBD

No details are available for the Iowa game yet.

at Nebraska on November 19: TBD

The television information and timing of Wisconsin's trip to Nebraska is also not known at this time.

Minnesota on November 26: TBD

The details of the rivalry game with Minnesota are also still to be determined.

