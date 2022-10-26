Wisconsin Badgers football: Updated 2023 schedule released
With USC and UCLA set to join the Big Ten for the 2024 season, there were some questions about how the conference would determine the 2023 schedule and if the East and West divisions would remain.
On Wednesday, the conference unveiled its 2023 schedule for all members, with divisions remaining for next season.
Here is a look at the updated schedule for the Wisconsin Badgers heading into next season for the football team:
- September 2: vs. Buffalo
- September 9: @ Washington State
- September 16: vs. Georgia Southern
- September 23: @ Purdue
- September 30: BYE WEEK
- October 7: vs. Rutgers
- October 14: vs. Iowa
- October 21: @ Illinois
- October 28: vs. Ohio State
- November 4: @ Indiana
- November 11: vs. Northwestern
- November 18: vs. Nebraska
- November 25: @ Minnesota
Quick analysis
In general, the schedule lays out quite nicely for Wisconsin. Depending on how things play out over the next few months with the transfer portal, the Badgers are set to return the bulk of their starters next season, and the schedule is not overly difficult.
Wisconsin draws Ohio State, Rutgers, and Indiana from the Big Ten East. While having the Buckeyes is never ideal, avoiding Michigan, Michigan State, and Penn State definitely lessens the difficulty on paper.
In non-conference, Wisconsin will be tested with a rematch at Washington State that will undoubtedly be tough but home games against Buffalo and Georgia Southern should help the Badgers prepare for Big Ten play.
Read More
The bye week being at the end of September is a little early, meaning that Wisconsin will play eight-straight games to conclude the season, which is hard physically, especially with all of them being Big Ten opponents.
In terms of how the home and road games are split-out, the Badgers hosting OSU, Iowa, and Nebraska makes for a decent home slate. It will be interesting to see if Wisconsin can manage to make the home game against Ohio State a night game or if Big Noon Kickoff picks that game.
You can see the entire Big Ten football schedule for all 14 schools below.
