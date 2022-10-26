Wisconsin Badgers football: Updated 2023 schedule released

With USC and UCLA set to join the Big Ten for the 2024 season, there were some questions about how the conference would determine the 2023 schedule and if the East and West divisions would remain.

On Wednesday, the conference unveiled its 2023 schedule for all members, with divisions remaining for next season.

Here is a look at the updated schedule for the Wisconsin Badgers heading into next season for the football team:

September 2: vs. Buffalo

September 9: @ Washington State

September 16: vs. Georgia Southern

September 23: @ Purdue

September 30: BYE WEEK

October 7: vs. Rutgers

October 14: vs. Iowa

October 21: @ Illinois

October 28: vs. Ohio State

November 4: @ Indiana

November 11: vs. Northwestern

November 18: vs. Nebraska

November 25: @ Minnesota

Quick analysis

In general, the schedule lays out quite nicely for Wisconsin. Depending on how things play out over the next few months with the transfer portal, the Badgers are set to return the bulk of their starters next season, and the schedule is not overly difficult.

Wisconsin draws Ohio State, Rutgers, and Indiana from the Big Ten East. While having the Buckeyes is never ideal, avoiding Michigan, Michigan State, and Penn State definitely lessens the difficulty on paper.

In non-conference, Wisconsin will be tested with a rematch at Washington State that will undoubtedly be tough but home games against Buffalo and Georgia Southern should help the Badgers prepare for Big Ten play.

The bye week being at the end of September is a little early, meaning that Wisconsin will play eight-straight games to conclude the season, which is hard physically, especially with all of them being Big Ten opponents.

In terms of how the home and road games are split-out, the Badgers hosting OSU, Iowa, and Nebraska makes for a decent home slate. It will be interesting to see if Wisconsin can manage to make the home game against Ohio State a night game or if Big Noon Kickoff picks that game.

You can see the entire Big Ten football schedule for all 14 schools below.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.