Skip to main content

Wisconsin Badgers football: Updated 2023 schedule released

The Big Ten Conference released the updated football schedule for all teams in the 2023 season, including the Wisconsin Badgers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With USC and UCLA set to join the Big Ten for the 2024 season, there were some questions about how the conference would determine the 2023 schedule and if the East and West divisions would remain. 

On Wednesday, the conference unveiled its 2023 schedule for all members, with divisions remaining for next season. 

Here is a look at the updated schedule for the Wisconsin Badgers heading into next season for the football team:

  • September 2: vs. Buffalo
  • September 9: @ Washington State
  • September 16: vs. Georgia Southern
  • September 23: @ Purdue
  • September 30: BYE WEEK
  • October 7: vs. Rutgers
  • October 14: vs. Iowa
  • October 21: @ Illinois
  • October 28: vs. Ohio State
  • November 4: @ Indiana
  • November 11: vs. Northwestern
  • November 18: vs. Nebraska
  • November 25: @ Minnesota

Quick analysis

In general, the schedule lays out quite nicely for Wisconsin. Depending on how things play out over the next few months with the transfer portal, the Badgers are set to return the bulk of their starters next season, and the schedule is not overly difficult. 

Wisconsin draws Ohio State, Rutgers, and Indiana from the Big Ten East. While having the Buckeyes is never ideal, avoiding Michigan, Michigan State, and Penn State definitely lessens the difficulty on paper. 

In non-conference, Wisconsin will be tested with a rematch at Washington State that will undoubtedly be tough but home games against Buffalo and Georgia Southern should help the Badgers prepare for Big Ten play.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The bye week being at the end of September is a little early, meaning that Wisconsin will play eight-straight games to conclude the season, which is hard physically, especially with all of them being Big Ten opponents. 

In terms of how the home and road games are split-out, the Badgers hosting OSU, Iowa, and Nebraska makes for a decent home slate. It will be interesting to see if Wisconsin can manage to make the home game against Ohio State a night game or if Big Noon Kickoff picks that game. 

You can see the entire Big Ten football schedule for all 14 schools below.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers
Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin midfield logo at Camp Randall Stadium (Credit: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Football

Wisconsin Badgers football: Updated 2023 schedule released

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin basketball head coach Greg Gard speaking with his team (Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)
Basketball

Wisconsin basketball: Greg Gard press conference overview

By Matt Belz
2024 wing Jack Robison standing during an AAU game with Howard Pulley
Basketball

Wisconsin basketball lands 2024 small forward Jack Robison

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin linebacker Ross Gengler being helped off the field by teammate Nick Herbig and a medical staff member.
Football

Wisconsin football: Badgers hoping to get healthy during bye week

By Matt Belz
Isaac Lindsey posing with Greg Gard after earning a scholarship with the Badgers.
Basketball

WATCH: Wisconsin guard Isaac Lindsey surprised with a scholarship

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin safety John Torchio running the football in for a defensive touchdown.
Football

Wisconsin safety John Torchio is B1G Defensive Player of the Week

By Matt Belz
Germantown High School running back Cooper Catalano running with the football in the state playoffs.
Recruiting

Wisconsin football offers four visitors over the weekend

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard during postgame availability after Purdue.
Football

Wisconsin postgame: Jim Leonhard and players talk win over Purdue

By Matt Belz