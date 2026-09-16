5 Eastern Michigan Players Badgers Fans Need to Know Ahead of Week 3

Wisconsin sits at 1-1, having been blown out 41-13 by Notre Dame at Lambeau Field in Week 1 before picking up a 36-9 victory over Western Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium in Week 2. After facing off with a national title contender and then a lowly FCS foe, Group of Six Eastern Michigan is next up on the Badgers’ schedule.

The Eagles, members of the MAC, head to Madison with a 1-2 record, defeating Sacramento State 28-17 in Week 0 before suffering losses to San Jose State (27-21) and Michigan State (28-17). Head coach Chris Creighton has been at the helm since 2014, posting a 62-85 record (37-58 conference), including four wins over power-conference opponents during his time in Ypsilanti.

So, what should fans know about Eastern Michigan’s 2026 team? Here are five players to know ahead of Saturday’s matchup:

Noah Kim, Quarterback

Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Noah Kim | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles boast a veteran quarterback in Kim, a seventh-year player who spent four years at Michigan State and a year with Coastal Carolina before landing with Eastern Michigan in 2025. He started all 12 games last season, completing 61.4% of his passes for 2,817 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while adding six scores on the ground. Through three games in 2026, Kim has completed 62.6% of his passes for 571 yards, three touchdowns and one interception with three rushing touchdowns.

Experience is Kim’s greatest strength. With such a long stay in college football and previous Big Ten experience as Michigan State’s starter for part of 2023, the environment at Camp Randall Stadium shouldn’t be too shocking. While he won’t kill opposing defenses with his legs, Kim is capable of using his athleticism to extend plays and reach the end zone in short-yardage situations. That being said, Kim has dealt with turnover issues throughout his career and could provide the Wisconsin defense with opportunities to record its first takeaway of the season.

Kim is generally competent but shouldn’t be a significant threat provided the Badgers play to their capabilities.

Amareon Blue/Braydon Bennett, Running Backs

Eastern Michigan Eagles running back Amareon Blue (15) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the backfield with Kim, Blue and Bennett have formed a one-two punch at running back. Through three games, the sophomore Blue has led the way with 31 carries for 176 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while the seventh-year senior Bennett has contributed 21 carries for 103 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown. Bennett saw a slight edge in usage against Michigan State last week, totaling nine carries for 56 yards (6.2 yards per carry) compared to Blue’s eight carries for 40 yards (5.0 yards per carry).

Listed at 5-foot-6 and 195 pounds, Blue is small in stature and didn’t record a carry as a freshman last year, but he has the quickness and athleticism to make big plays, evidenced by a 50-yard touchdown run against San Jose State. Conversely, Bennett is bigger at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds and has ample experience under his belt, compiling 346 carries for 2,065 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns across 51 career games between Coastal Carolina, Virginia Tech and now Eastern Michigan.

Wisconsin’s front didn’t break, but it bent far too much against Western Illinois. With the Eagles possessing much better running backs than the Leathernecks, the Badgers need to keep Blue and Bennett in check to stave off any upset possibilities.

Zach Mowchan, Linebacker

Defensively, Mowchan is the leader and one of five captains for the Eagles. The linebacker has already racked up 30 tackles (11 solo), tying him with Hawaii’s Kona Moore for the lead nationally. In addition, Mowchan has recorded two tackles for loss and three pass deflections, including two at Michigan State last week.

The sixth-year senior has spent his entire collegiate career at Eastern Michigan, dealing with multiple injuries but steadily improving throughout his time in Ypsilanti. Across 28 total games, Mowchan has amassed 109 tackles (41 solo), four tackles for loss, four pass deflections and a forced fumble. While he has a knack for being near the football and finishing plays, his coverage skills are less well-regarded.

Expect Mowchan to be involved in most plays in which the Wisconsin offense works toward the middle of the field.

Caleb Dobbs, Cornerback

In the secondary, Dobbs is the player to know. His five pass deflections lead the country, with an interception against San Jose State also on the redshirt junior’s resume through three games. Dobbs played in 11 games last year mostly as a reserve, but he’s now emerged as a starting cornerback in 2026.

Dobbs has solid length at 6 feet, but he’s incredibly light at 162 pounds. The Cocoa, Florida, native racked up all five of his pass deflections in the first two contests against fellow Group of 6 opponents before being much quieter against Michigan State.

Wisconsin will look to keep that trend going by having its wide receivers use their physicality to overwhelm Dobbs at the catch point. Colton Joseph’s accuracy will also be important against a defensive back who has found ways to get his hands on the football early this season.