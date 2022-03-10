Report: Paul Chryst set to add Al Johnson to the offensive coaching staff

The Wisconsin football coaching staff will look very different when spring practice opens up later this month.

Paul Chryst appears poised to bring on another coach with ties to the program to reshape the offense weeks after Bobby Engram (OC) and Bob Bostad (OL) were announced as additions on offense.

Former Badgers offensive lineman Al Johnson is reportedly set to join the staff this spring, according to John Brice of FootballScoop.com.

A multi-year starter for Wisconsin under Barry Alvarez, Johnson was a second-team All-Big Ten performer as a senior in 2003 and also went on to start 45 games in the NFL throughout his career.

After his playing days, Johnson began his coaching career at the high school level before accepting a position at Saint Norbert's College (DIII) as the offensive coordinator for multiple seasons. Johnson would later return to Madison as a graduate assistant under Paul Chryst for two seasons from 2016-2017, primarily working with the offensive line.

Johnson has recently been the head coach of East Central University (DII), located in Oklahoma the past four seasons.

The exact role that Johnson will hold on the staff if officially hired is not yet known, but given running back coach Gary Brown's health concerns, that role seems most likely.

Johnson brings a strong understanding of Paul Chryst's systems and the overall culture of the program, but his fit as a running backs coach is still to be determined considering his ties to the offensive line. Chryst has prioritized bringing in strong coaches regardless of position in the past, most notably with Bob Bostad coaching inside linebackers for multiple years despite having the bulk of his experience on the offensive line as well.

Johnson coaching the tight ends is also a possibility, as that role has yet to be officially filled after Mickey Turner shifted to the recruiting department. However, new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram is expected to coach the tight ends after doing so with the Baltimore Ravens the past three seasons.

Regardless of which position Al Johnson winds up overseeing, the Wisconsin offensive staff will have undergone a lot of turnover this off-season. Paul Chryst and company need to hope that the changes help improve the passing game and get the offense back on track for 2022.