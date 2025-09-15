Assessing blame for Wisconsin Badgers offensive struggles against Alabama in Week 3
Not much went right for Wisconsin in Tuscaloosa. From the eye test to the stat sheet, the Badgers were completely outmatched and outplayed by Alabama.
The player grades from Pro Football Focus certainly reflect that. Using a scale of 0-100, PFF gives every player a grade for their individual performance on every snap. 60 is considered an average score.
Nine of the 18 players who played at least 10 snaps finished with below average grades. Here's the best, and the worst, offensive PFF grades from Saturday's loss.
Top 5 Graded Players
1. RB Cade Yacamelli: 69.8
2. WR Jayden Ballard: 67.3
3. RB Darrion Dupree: 67.1
4. RB Dilin Jones: 66.8
5. FB Jackson Acker: 65.8
Wisconsin's run stats were supplemented by a pair of drives deep in the fourth quarter, but they still finished with a meager 85 yards on 22 handoffs, excluding Danny O'Neil's individual rushing statistics.
Seeing all three running backs and a fullback in the Top 5 is a bit of a surprise, and it clearly identifies the issue in the running game: the offensive line.
Redshirt freshman Ryan Cory was possibly the only positive takeaway from the Badgers offensive front. He played 10 snaps at center while Jake Renfro tended to injury. A third-string player, Cory replaced backup center Kerry Kodanko immediately after Kodanko gave up a sack on his first snap.
Cory didn't allow a pressure during his time on the field and finished tied for the sixth best offensive PFF grade.
Bottom 5 Graded Players
1. QB Danny O'Neil: 42.5
2. RT Emerson Mandell: 49.5
3. WR Trech Kekahuna: 49.8
4. C Jake Renfro: 53.1
5. RG Colin Cubberly: 55.4
No surprises here, as O'Neil and the offensive line make up most of the low-quality performers.
The Badgers started redshirt freshmen Collin Cubberly and Emerson Mandell at right guard and right tackle, respectively, for a second straight game. They looked exactly how you'd expect redshirt freshmen to play against Alabama.
Mandell surrendered a pair of sacks and Cubberly yielded three pressures. Neither made much headway as run blockers.
It's tough to tell from the TV broadcast, but either O'Neil had issues locating open receivers or he wasn't getting separation from pass catchers. He held onto the ball for far too long on several occasions, often scrambling or taking a sack.
O'Neil had a pair of head-scratching interceptions, the first of which he simply didn't see a defender located directly in front of intended target Vinny Anthony. On the second, it looked to be a misunderstanding on what route Lance Mason was running, though the tight end wasn't open, anyway.
Jake Renfro's appearance isn't surprising, but it wasn't for a lack of effort. Renfro was a game-time decision ahead of the contest and then went down in the second quarter after being rolled up on.
He was clearly not 100 percent after the injury, but continued to gut through it, which is indicative of his toughness and leadership.