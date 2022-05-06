Skip to main content

Wisconsin assistant Bill Sheridan reportedly included in an ongoing NCAA investigation at Air Force

Wisconsin's newest assistant coach is under investigation from a previous coaching stop, per reports.

The Wisconsin Badgers hired veteran assistant coach Bill Sheridan on February 22 to replace Bob Bostad as the inside linebackers coach for the 2022 season.

However, news broke on Friday that the longtime defensive assistant is reportedly part of an ongoing NCAA investigation stemming from his time at Air Force in 2020.

According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, Sheridan is one of four former assistant coaches from the Air Force coaching staff dismissed by the university for "providing impermissible benefits and hosting high school prospects during the COVID-19 dead period in 2020."

Air Force is currently awaiting the NCAA's ruling on the matter, and it is unclear if the outcome will have an impact on Sheridan's employment with Wisconsin at this time.

Sheridan is in his first season with the Badgers after two seasons as the Air Force defensive line coach and numerous stops as a defensive coordinator and defensive assistant at the college and NFL levels.

Some of his previous coaching roles include time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants as a defensive coordinator, and stints with Boston College, Michigan State, Michigan, Notre Dame, and the Miami Dolphins as a position coach.

A coach for 41-years, Sheridan's involvement in the investigation at Air Force comes as a surprise to many.

Here is what Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said about the hiring of Sheridan earlier this spring in a press release shared by the University of Wisconsin:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Bill is a strong addition to our staff," Chryst said. "As we went through the hiring process, I was impressed by what he brings to the table in terms of his experience, his knowledge of the game and his ability to connect with players. Inside linebacker has been a strength for us over the last few years and I'm excited to see the impact of Bill's coaching on what is a relatively young group as we look to maintain a high level of success from our linebackers."

We will have more on this ongoing storyline, as Paul Chryst and the Wisconsin communications department have yet to share a public comment on the situation. 

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Defensive assistant Bill Sheridan working with the Detroit Lions (Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Football

Wisconsin assistant Bill Sheridan reportedly included in an ongoing NCAA investigation at Air Force

By Matt Belz2 minutes ago
James Durand of Basha High School in Arizona (Credit: Justin Toumberlin/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Recruiting

Wisconsin lands 2023 OL James Durand out of Arizona

By Matt Belz7 hours ago
Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler making a tackle as a freshman against Illinois. (Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Football

Wisconsin spring football: safety position overview

By Matt Belz19 hours ago
Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson diving into the end zone versus Illinois (Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)
Badgers in the NFL

[Watch] NFL Draft fits for former Wisconsin Badgers with Owen Riese

By Matt BelzMay 5, 2022
Wisconsin inside linebacker Tate Grass making a tackle against Minnesota in 2021. (Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Football

Walk-on linebacker Tate Grass put on scholarship with the Badgers

By Matt BelzMay 5, 2022
Bucky Badger waves a Wisconsin flag in pregame.
Recruiting

Wisconsin football recruiting: Badgers offer a trio of 2024 four-stars

By Matt BelzMay 4, 2022
Former Wisconsin wide receiver Alex Erickson with the Carolina Panthers. (Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Badgers in the NFL

Former Wisconsin WR Alex Erickson signs with the Washington Commanders

By Matt BelzMay 4, 2022
Wisconsin inside linebackers Jordan Turner (54), Maema Njongmeta (55), and Tate Grass (39) talk during spring practice. (Credit: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Football

Wisconsin spring football: inside linebacker overview

By Matt BelzMay 4, 2022