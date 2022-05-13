Wisconsin inside linebackers coach Bill Sheridan resigns amid NCAA investigation

A week after reports surfaced that Wisconsin inside linebackers coach Bill Sheridan was part of an NCAA investigation from his time with the Air Force Academy, the long-time assistant has resigned from his position with the Badgers.

The athletic department shared the news in a press release on Friday afternoon.

According to the Action Network, Sheridan was one of four coaches on the Air Force staff dismissed for "providing impermissible benefits and hosting high school prospects during the COVID-19 dead period in 2020."

Air Force is currently awaiting the NCAA's ruling on the matter, but the move for Sheridan to step away makes sense as he awaits the NCAA's decision.

Sheridan was in his first season with the Badgers after his hiring in February. He previously spent two seasons as the Air Force defensive line coach and numerous stops as a defensive coordinator and defensive assistant at the college and NFL levels.

Some of his previous coaching roles include time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants as a defensive coordinator, and stints with Boston College, Michigan State, Michigan, Notre Dame, and the Miami Dolphins as a position coach.

A 41-year coaching veteran, Sheridan released the following statement as part of his official resignation:

“While I look forward to presenting my case at a hearing, I am concerned that the NCAA investigation regarding activities that occurred prior to me joining the Wisconsin football staff could be a distraction which could cause harm to the program. As a result, I am submitting my resignation effective immediately. I have great respect for Coach Chryst, his staff and the student-athletes I had the privilege of meeting and coaching over the past three months. I regret that I will not have the opportunity to continue to be part of this special group and wish them well with the upcoming season."

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst also shared a statement in the press release from UW:

“I want to thank Bill for his time with us. Though he was only a part of our program for a short time, he had a positive impact on our players, especially the inside linebackers that he worked closely with. I wish him nothing but the best.”

The Badgers will now be in the market for another assistant coach this summer to fill the spot vacated by Sheridan with just under four months remaining before the home opener against Illinois State.

