Skip to main content

Wisconsin inside linebackers coach Bill Sheridan resigns amid NCAA investigation

Bill Sheridan is resigning from the Badgers amid NCAA allegations stemming from his previous stop at Air Force.

A week after reports surfaced that Wisconsin inside linebackers coach Bill Sheridan was part of an NCAA investigation from his time with the Air Force Academy, the long-time assistant has resigned from his position with the Badgers.

The athletic department shared the news in a press release on Friday afternoon.

According to the Action Network, Sheridan was one of four coaches on the Air Force staff dismissed for "providing impermissible benefits and hosting high school prospects during the COVID-19 dead period in 2020."

Air Force is currently awaiting the NCAA's ruling on the matter, but the move for Sheridan to step away makes sense as he awaits the NCAA's decision.

Sheridan was in his first season with the Badgers after his hiring in February. He previously spent two seasons as the Air Force defensive line coach and numerous stops as a defensive coordinator and defensive assistant at the college and NFL levels.

Some of his previous coaching roles include time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants as a defensive coordinator, and stints with Boston College, Michigan State, Michigan, Notre Dame, and the Miami Dolphins as a position coach.

A 41-year coaching veteran, Sheridan released the following statement as part of his official resignation:

“While I look forward to presenting my case at a hearing, I am concerned that the NCAA investigation regarding activities that occurred prior to me joining the Wisconsin football staff could be a distraction which could cause harm to the program. As a result, I am submitting my resignation effective immediately. I have great respect for Coach Chryst, his staff and the student-athletes I had the privilege of meeting and coaching over the past three months. I regret that I will not have the opportunity to continue to be part of this special group and wish them well with the upcoming season."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst also shared a statement in the press release from UW:

“I want to thank Bill for his time with us. Though he was only a part of our program for a short time, he had a positive impact on our players, especially the inside linebackers that he worked closely with. I wish him nothing but the best.”

The Badgers will now be in the market for another assistant coach this summer to fill the spot vacated by Sheridan with just under four months remaining before the home opener against Illinois State. 

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Defensive assistant coach Bill Sheridan (Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Football

Wisconsin inside linebackers coach Bill Sheridan resigns amid NCAA investigation

By Matt Belz26 minutes ago
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst standing with Athletic Director Barry Alvarez (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football showing a renewed emphasis on Saint Louis recruiting

By Matt Belz6 hours ago
Bucky Badger running in (credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football offers two Midwest prospects

By Matt Belz23 hours ago
2023 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz celebrates winning the state championship and winning the MVP award (Credit: Erin Bormett / Argus Leader via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Recruiting

Wisconsin offers 2023 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz

By Matt BelzMay 12, 2022
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison drives to the hoop against Purdue (Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports)
Basketball

Brad Davison working out with the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday per reports

By Matt BelzMay 12, 2022
The Wisconsin offense huddles up in front of Graham Mertz.
Football

Wisconsin Badgers post-spring depth chart on offense

By Matt BelzMay 11, 2022
2023 offensive lineman Christopher Terek poses during a visit to Wisconsin back on April 22.
Recruiting

Newly offered OL Christopher Terek hoping to visit Wisconsin on June 3

By Matt BelzMay 11, 2022
Johnny Davis driving to the rim against Colgate.
Basketball

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis set to participate in the NBA Draft Combine

By Matt BelzMay 11, 2022