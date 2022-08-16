WATCH: Wisconsin Badgers assistant Bobby April discusses OLB room

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst was very complimentary of the outside linebackers following Monday's practice.

When asked about the group and the depth that assistant coach Bobby April has built at the position, Chryst said, "I've loved what Bobby has with that group. And certainly, Nick [Herbig] is the leader of the group, but there is a great approach, and work ethic, and love of the game in that room."

Chryst would go on to say, "each guy is getting better. CJ [Goetz] has been around the longest, but you still see him getting better and learn things, really, from top to bottom, that group is a fun group to be around. It is a fun group to watch. You go from the first individual to the last play of practice or post-practice, and they are working. They give this team a lot of energy."

As Paul Chryst alluded to, one of the primary reasons for the competition and depth at outside linebacker is the coaching of assistant coach Bobby April.

On Saturday, All Badgers spoke with April about some of the specific players in his room and what they bring to the team. Here is a quick breakdown of what April had to say about a handful of topics.

On the play of Kaden Johnson so far in camp...

"He's consistent. He's consistent, working his tail off. Improving on his pass rush, setting the edge. Did work on a couple of techniques, but he is getting better every day." - Bobby April

A former four-star recruit, Johnson, has flashed this fall after a strong spring. On Saturday, he recorded a would-be sack and forced a tackle for loss. He has been working primarily with the second-team defense, though he has also earned some first-team reps at times. He is expected to back up Nick Herbig this season and will likely make the initial two-deep.

On what he likes about Darryl Peterson & C.J. Goetz

"Versatility, and the twitch. He is really explosive when he moves and it is fun to watch him play." - Bobby April

Peterson missed some time on Saturday after being poked in the eye, but he worked opposite Nick Herbig with the first-team defense at outside linebacker on Monday and made a couple of plays. Peterson is one of the few players in the position group that is cross-trained to play both the field and boundary roles, giving him the flexibility to see the field in either spot. He and C.J. Goetz are battling for a starting role, and it would not be a shock to see the two of them rotate frequently this fall based on the practices we have had the chance to see.

When asked about Goetz, April had this to say about the fifth-year senior:

"He's reliable and dependable. He's always out there, misses very few reps. Tough kid. He'll go through the glass for you, so it's fun to watch." - Bobby April

Goetz is considered the favorite to start opposite Herbig given his experience and his run-stopping ability.

On the impact of Nick Herbig's leadership...

"As a captain, Nick's done a great job right. I think a lot of times teams follow leaders, right, and his attitude and approach is everything you want." - Bobby April

Herbig enters this fall as a two-year starter for the Badgers after leading the team in sacks a year ago. An All-American candidate, Herbig is one of the vocal leaders on the team and is poised to have a big season at Wisconsin.

On the benefits of depth along the defensive line...

"Those guys have done a great job rushing the passer, allowing us to play off of them. The depth there, the talent, the young talent, and even some of the older guys, right, they've improved a ton." - Bobby April

On players who have stood out in fall camp...

"I really like what Jake Chaney is doing. He's done really good stuff. Jay Shaw has been really good on the edge, and Hunter Wohler are three guys I see as really sticking out." - Bobby April

All three players that April mentioned in his response are fighting for starting positions during fall camp and have been earning first-team reps. Shaw has consistently been with the first-team group at cornerback and made several plays in practice. Hunter Wohler is in line for one of the two starting safety spots after a strong spring practice, and he recorded a sack during Monday's practice. Chaney is one of the top-4 candidates at inside linebacker after playing mostly on special teams a season ago.

