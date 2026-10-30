Buy or Sell: What I'm Believing About Wisconsin After the USC Win

Wisconsin's 24-7 win over USC made the loss to UCLA a week earlier even harder to figure out.

The Badgers went from scoring seven points against the Bruins to beating the No. 16 team in the country, and they did it with only 200 yards of offense. The defense dominated, the offense did enough and Wisconsin walked away 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten.

Seven games in, I think we know a little more about this team than we did a few weeks ago. There are some things I'm starting to trust, while a few others still need more time.

Buy: This Defense Can Carry Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Barrett Nelson (70) faces off with USC Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) during their game Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Holding USC to seven points got my attention, especially considering the Trojans came into Madison averaging more than 36 points per game.

Wisconsin gave up 239 total yards, finished with five sacks and intercepted two passes. USC also ended the night with minus-17 rushing yards, which is a number you don't see very often against anybody.

The numbers for the season aren't far off from what we saw Saturday. Wisconsin is giving up 15.3 points and 279.9 yards per game, and five of its seven opponents have scored 20 points or fewer.

I'm not expecting the defense to hold everybody to seven points, but it doesn't have to. If Wisconsin continues playing this well defensively, there are going to be games where the offense doesn't have to do a whole lot more than it did against USC.

Sell: The Offense Has Figured Things Out

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) runs for a first down during the game against USC, Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The final score against USC looks good, but the offensive numbers don't look nearly as good. Wisconsin finished with 200 total yards and only 58 through the air.

Colton Joseph completed 12 of 14 passes, so he wasn't turning the ball over or putting Wisconsin in bad situations. There just wasn't much happening down the field, and that's going to be an issue when the Badgers get into a game where the defense isn't holding the other team to seven points.

We've already seen Joseph put up bigger numbers this season. He threw for 362 yards against Eastern Michigan and 235 against Penn State, so it's not like Wisconsin can't throw the football. I just need to see the offense put together a few good games before I'm convinced the problems are behind them.

Buy: Wisconsin Doesn't Need Big Passing Numbers Every Week

Wisconsin needs to be better throwing the football, but that doesn't mean Joseph needs to throw for 300 yards every Saturday.

Against USC, the Badgers ran it 43 times, threw it 14 and had the ball for more than 32 minutes. Abu Sama III ran for 71 yards, Joseph added 32 and Wisconsin didn't ask its quarterback to do much more than take care of the football. That approach was one of the biggest things that stood out in the win over USC.

Joseph has thrown for 1,256 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. There are going to be weeks when Wisconsin needs more from him, but I don't think this offense has to be built around throwing it 35 or 40 times, especially if the defense continues playing the way it has.

Sell: One Win Means Wisconsin Has Turned Things Around

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Bryan Jackson II (21) celebrates with offensive lineman Stylz Blackmon (76) and tight end Ryan Schwendeman (84), as wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. (13) looks on from behind after scoring a touchdown against the USC Trojans during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC was a good win, and I'm not taking anything away from it. But it came one week after Wisconsin went to UCLA and scored seven points in a 17-7 loss.

That's why I'm not ready to say the Badgers have turned things around after one game. Wisconsin has lost four straight against Iowa, including getting shut out 37-0 last season, and Luke Fickell is still looking for his first win over the Hawkeyes since taking over in Madison.

Beating Penn State and USC gives Wisconsin two ranked wins and a 3-1 record in the Big Ten. That's a pretty good place to be through seven games, especially considering how bad things looked after UCLA.

Going into Kinnick and beating Iowa would tell us a lot more about this team. Do that, and I'll feel a lot better about where Wisconsin is headed.