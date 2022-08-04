Wisconsin Media Day: Jim Leonhard talks depth at safety

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is very familiar with fall camp. The 10-year NFL veteran brings a unique perspective as someone who has gone through the grind of August practices and now oversees them as one of the top assistant coaches in all of college football.

Beyond orchestrating the entire defense, Leonhard also coaches the safeties, a position he found success at during his time with the Badgers and in the NFL.

Leonhard is entering his seventh season as an assistant, and he is "excited" to get going, saying, "as a coordinator it's just fun to see what you can work with [in fall camp]. You kind of have these thoughts about how things are going to come together and what the depth is going to be, how you can utilize specific players. But, until you hit the field for fall camp, you never quite know."

That uncertainty is a big reason why Leonhard and the Badgers added several safeties this off-season.

In the spring, an ACL injury to Travian Blaylock drastically shifted the depth at the position, as Wisconsin went the majority of practices with only two scholarship players available and walk-ons Owen Arnett and Bryce Carey behind them.

As a result, cornerbacks Alexander Smith, Avyonne Jones, and Al Ashford III each took some reps at safety at times to help bolster numbers at the position.

In hopes of lessening the need for players like Smith and Jones to bounce between both position groups, Wisconsin made several adjustments since the spring, headlined by the addition of Utah transfer Kamo'i Latu.

Latu joined Utah as part of the 2020 recruiting class, and the sophomore safety saw action in 14 games last season with the Utes as a redshirt freshman. He recorded 19 tackles and three pass breakups as a rotational player in the defensive backfield, including a 10 tackle performance against USC that garnered Pac-12 freshman defensive player of the week honors.

With three years of eligibility remaining, the Badgers expect the Hawaii native to contribute right away. When asked about the new scholarship addition, Leonhard said, "I'm really excited to get him in the mix," and that what stood out about Latu on film was the "play speed and physicality that he plays with." Leonhard would go on to say, "you go back to high school, he's a dynamic playmaker. He's a confident kid, and he loves the game of football."

On top of adding Latu out of the transfer portal, Wisconsin also brings in two scholarship safeties as part of the 2022 recruiting class. Four-star safety Austin Brown will compete for playing time right away after a decorated high school career at Johnson City High School in Illinois. Another hard-hitting option, Brown's athletic ability will give him a chance to compete in his first year.

The other true freshman joining the roster on scholarship is Cade Yacamelli. A versatile player, there were questions about where the Pennsylvania native would play. Able to help out at running back and wide receiver, the former high school tailback will begin his career at safety, where there is an easier path towards playing time and making an immediate impact.

Wisconsin also added three walk-on safeties, all from within the state. Jackson Trudgeon of Edgewood High School, Charlie Jarvis of Catholic Memorial, and Deven Magli of Deforest. Those three should help provide significant depth to the position group, now and into the future. Each turned down other opportunities, and it would not be a surprise to see them contribute down the road.

Working in the walk-ons favor is they have plenty of voices in the room that have already followed that path. Jim Leonhard has one of the more recognizable walk-on stories in Wisconsin history while starting safety John Torchio is also a former walk-on. Torchio noted that he was able to share his story with the group to help them prepare for fall camp, and that is a "long journey."

Beyond the newcomers, the Badgers announced two surprising roster moves to further provide depth at the position. Cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat says that Al Ashford will begin camp working with the safeties, while former four-star recruit Titus Toler is back after a two-year hiatus from football due to an injury. Leonhard is excited to have Toler back on the roster this fall, saying, "he did some things early on in his career that you were really excited about, and it's going to be fun to watch him running around with a big smile on his face."

With safety Preston Zachman also back from injury, the competition level for spots in the two-deep should be interesting to watch in fall camp. However, there is little question at the top of the depth chart, as John Torchio and Hunter Wohler are the clear frontrunners.

Wohler saw greater opportunities following Blaylock's injury in the spring, and he played well. The Muskego (Wis.) product saw action in all 13 games last season, and this year he is in line to likely start alongside John Torchio.

Leonhard believes Wohler is more than ready to be a full-time player this fall, saying, "I truly think he is ready. Had a huge spring for us. Extremely consistent. Obviously, the way we have to finish in the spring you're not able to show some of the playmaking ability that I think he has." Leonhard specifically mentioned the physicality that Wohler brings to the team and his knowledge of the scheme from having a year in the program as important for 2022. Overall, Leonhard thinks he is "in a really good spot right now" and is "excited to watch him come out and compete."

This off-season Jim Leonhard and the Badgers have gone from four healthy safeties in the spring, to 12 on the roster, and Al Ashford will also help out. It's clear the team recognized depth at the position was a weakness, and overall, it seems they have addressed much of the problem. Now it will be about staying healthy.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.