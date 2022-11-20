Wisconsin beats Nebraska: Game notes and top plays from Saturday
The Wisconsin Badgers football team overcame an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to take down the Nebraska Cornhuskers in football on Saturday afternoon.
Battling cold temperatures, the Badgers relied on their run game and got a strong performance from their defense in the second half to come away with a 15-14 victory in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Let's look back at some notable statistics and top plays that emerged from Saturday's Big Ten win.
Game Notes
- The narrow victory keeps the Freedom Trophy in Madison. The Badgers have held the trophy every year since the trophy was added to the rivalry in 2014.
- Wisconsin has won nine-straight against Nebraska, including four straight in Lincoln.
- The Badgers have a 12-4 overall advantage in the all-time series with the Cornhuskers.
- The win marked Wisconsin's sixth win of the year, making the team bowl eligible for 21 seasons in a row. That is the longest active streak in the Big Ten.
- Wisconsin's 21-year streak ranks No. 3 in the FBS, behind only Georgia and Oklahoma.
- The Badgers have now won 26 of their last 31 games with a traveling trophy up for grabs.
- Wisconsin's fourth quarter comeback was the first comeback victory since 2018 at Purdue.
- The Badgers had 235 rushing yards on the day, their fourth game of 200+ yards on the ground this season. Wisconsin is averaging just over 300 rushing yards per game against Nebraska since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten.
- Wisconsin's defense had three sacks against Nebraska on Saturday, giving the Badgers five-straight games with two or more sacks.
- The defense held the Cornhuskers to only 171 total yards, Nebraska's second-fewest on the season.
- Nebraska only managed 65 rushing yards against the Badgers, giving the defense a fifth game holding an opponent under 100 yards.
- Chez Mellusi lead Wisconsin in rushing with 98 yards. That is his second-most this year, and comes after missing multiple games with a wrist injury.
- Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz notched his eight rushing touchdown of his career on the game-winning QB sneak.
- Skyler Bell caught his fifth touchdown pass of the year against Nebraska, giving UW two wide receivers with 5+ touchdowns in the same season for the first time since 2017.
- Inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta had another big game with 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack on Saturday. He now has a sack in three straight games.
- Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson recorded his first career sack against the Cornhuskers, which comes just a week after recovering his the first fumble of his career a week ago against Iowa.
- Outside linebacker C.J. Goetz led the team with seven tackles and set a new career high with 2.5 tackles for loss.
Top Plays
#1: Isaac Guerendo lays out for a 27-yard diving catch
By far the play of the day was Isaac Guerendo's diving reception late in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Graham Mertz threw a beautiful pass while on the move, and Guerendo made a diving grab to pick up 27 yards and move the Wisconsin offense into the red zone with just over a minute remaining in the game.
When the Badgers needed a big play, Mertz and Guerendo stepped up to help secure the victory.
#2: Graham Mertz finds Skyler Bell in the back of the end zone
Flushed out of the pocket, Graham Mertz delivered a strike to Skyler Bell in a scamble drill situation on third down. Bell came back to the football for a 10-yard reception, giving the Badgers their first touchdown of the day, and providing the team a little momentum late in the game.
