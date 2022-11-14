Wisconsin DL Keeanu Benton to play in the 2023 Senior Bowl

Heading into the 2022 season, five seniors on the Wisconsin football team made the preseason Reese's Senior Bowl watch list. Those five players were running back Chez Mellusi, defensive end Isaiah Mullens, tight end Jack Eschenbach, defensive lineman Keeanu Benton, and offensive lineman Michael Furtney.

With only two games remaining in the regular season, it appears one of those five individuals will be heading down to Mobile (Ala.) to participate in the annual event.

On Monday, Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton accepted an invitation to play in the prestigious postseason showcase.

Known as the national college All-Star game, the Senior Bowl brings together some of the top players across the country for a week-long event that allows players to put their talent on display for NFL coaches and scouts. To be up for consideration, players must be a 2018 high school graduate or a four-year player with five or more games played in the previous three seasons of competition.

Usually offering roster spots to only the best seniors in the nation, Benton will have a significant opportunity to further improve his draft stock after opting to return for his senior season despite NFL interest a year ago.

The 6-foot-4 defensive tackle out of Janesville (Wis.) is a four-year starter for the Badgers and came into the 2022 season with 45 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks in 33 career games, as well well second-team All-Big Ten honors by the coaches as a junior.

A team captain for the Badgers this season, Benton is one of the most dynamic players on the Wisconsin defense and is putting together his best year in Madison. Through the team's first ten games, Benton has set new career-highs in tackles (26 total), tackles for loss (six), and sacks (three). He ranks second-best in sacks this season for the Badgers and is No. 3 on the team with tackles for loss.

Taking on a leadership role this year, Benton represented Wisconsin during Big Ten Media Days and has been an outspoken advocate for his teammates amid a tough season. The former three-star defensive lineman from inside the state has greatly increased his "work capacity" or ability to play all four quarters at the highest level, and Benton is poised to have an NFL future after this season.

7 Gallery 7 Images

Benton will look to become the latest Wisconsin player to improve his standing at the Senior Bowl. Last year, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson put together a big week down in Mobile with three receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown in the game before eventually becoming a fourth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Other notable players from Wisconsin that have recently participated in the event and gone on to have NFL careers include linebacker Zack Baun (2020), fullback Alec Ingold (2019), Michael Dieter (2019), tight end Troy Fumagalli (2018), running back Corey Clement (2017), and Vince Biegel (2017).

The 2023 Senior Bowl will take place on February 5 on the NFL Network.

