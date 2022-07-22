Skip to main content

Wisconsin OL Joe Tippmann on the 2022 Remington Trophy Watch List

The Wisconsin Badgers starting center Joe Tippmann makes a prestigious preseason watch list.
The Wisconsin Badgers have had a tremendous run of success at the center position and the offensive line in general.

Entering the 2022 season, center Joe Tippmann is one of Wisconsin's top returning offensive linemen and the anchor of the entire line in the middle.

Based on his performance from a year ago, expectations are high for the redshirt junior, and as a result, people outside of the program are taking notice.

On Friday, Tippmann became the latest Wisconsin player to make a preseason watch list this year, as he was a Remington Trophy Watch List honoree.

The award is given annually to the top center across college football.

Last year's winner was Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum, but former Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz won the honor in 2019.

A heralded four-star offensive tackle in high school, Tippmann worked behind Biadasz at center in fall camp of 2019, but injuries derailed his first two seasons in Madison. However, Tippmann won the starting center role last season, beating out Kayden Lyles for the job in fall camp.

Lyles would go on to leave the program and transfer to Florida State, while Tippmann started 10 games as a redshirt sophomore and earned consensus honorable mention All-Big Ten honors for his play a season ago. Tippmann actually graded out as Wisconsin's top blocker, per Pro Football Focus.

This past spring Tippmann did not participate in spring practice but is once again expected to be the team's No. 1 center and was recently named a preseason All-Big Ten offensive lineman by Athlon Magazine.

Tippmann is also generating some NFL Draft buzz, as draft guru Mel Kiper has the 6-foot-6 lineman as the No. 6 draft-eligible center heading into the season. Tippmann's size and athletic ability give him the flexibility to play anywhere along the line, a trait that NFL teams value at the next level.

Overall, 40 centers from across the country comprise the preseason watch list, with the Big having six representatives in total. Other centers from across the Big Ten to make the prestigious watch list include the following:

  • Olu Oluwatimi - Michigan (Grad-SR)
  • John Michael Schmitz - Minnesota (SR)
  • Luke Wypler - Ohio State (JR)
  • Juice Scruggs - Penn State (SR)
  • Gus Hartwig - Purdue (SO)

The Remington Trophy honors former Nebraska center Dave Remington and has been an annual award since 1990. 

So far the Badgers have four players, including Tippmann, up for postseason awards thus far:

