NFL Draft: Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor Scouting Report

As the 2020 NFL Draft approaches this week, AllBadgers.com will unveil its scouting reports/draft profiles of Badgers who could hear their names called this upcoming weekend. On Thursday night, we look at a running back that in his three years at UW tore up the Big Ten.

This Badger really needs no introduction. Jonathan Taylor came on the scene in 2017 and emerged as one of college football's premiere backs. He finished his career in cardinal and white with 6,174 yards, which according to UW ranks No. 6 all-time in the FBS and also is the most by a player on that level in three seasons. He averaged 6.67 yards per carry on 926 attempts on way to 55 total touchdowns (50 rushing, five receiving).

In 2019, he added more of a receiving skillset to his repertoire, catching 26 passes for 252 yards and the aforementioned handful of scores.

Now, Taylor hopes to make his mark in the NFL after a very strong showing in Indianapolis earlier this year.

Measurables

Height: 5'10

Weight: 226 pounds

*According to NFL.com's Combine Profile

Accolades

Two-time Doak Walker Award winner

Two-time unanimous first-team All-American

Two-time Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year

Three-time consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection

2020 NFL Scouting Combine participant

NFL Scouting Combine Results

Player 40-Yard Dash 20-Yard Shuttle 3-Cone Drill Broad Jump Vertical Jump Bench Press Jonathan Taylor 4.39 seconds 4.24 seconds 7.01 seconds 123.0" 36" 17 reps of 225 pounds

*According to NFL.com's Combine Profile

Strengths

Throughout his three years in Madison, Taylor displayed speed, vision, patience and strength in carving up opposing defenses. The 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine demonstrated the breakaway burst many have seen in the Big Ten recently.

The impressive ability to follow blocks and allow the holes to open up showed as early as a freshman and continued in his final two Doak Walker-award winning seasons.

At the combine, Taylor also demonstrated his agility in both the 20-yard shuttle and 3-cone drills, placing among the top six running backs who participated in Indy.

The ability for him to become more of a receiver during his junior season allowed many to see that he could be a factor in the passing game, especially with more seasoning down the road.

From Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson:

"Obviously has home run speed at 226 pounds running a sub-4.4 40(-yard-dash). So the size, the strength, the ability to break arm tackles the ability to run away from defenders. All of those things you absolutely love. Great character, great leader."

Areas to Watch

Last month, ESPN.com's Mel Kiper Jr., mentioned Taylor's fumbles:

"But now with the fumbling issues, 18 fumbles, 15 lost, that’s a concern, a major concern. He’s got to clean that up," Kiper said. "Tiki Barber did when he was in the NFL. We hope that Jonathan can. He’s a great kid. He’s a hard worker. Technique can improve that, as we saw with Tiki."

Further improvements in the passing game will certainly enhance his overall game as well. It is another area where more repetition and snaps will only help the Salem, N.J., native, and that should also happen in a different scheme at the next level.

Lastly, Taylor carried the ball 926 times in his three years in Madison. The two draft analysts touched on the workload he received at Wisconsin; however, will it really play a role with how the position is used with NFL franchises with multiple backs and in the short-term?

