Wisconsin Media Day: Bob Bostad sheds light on the offensive line

Skip to main content

Wisconsin Football Media Day: Bob Bostad sheds light on the offensive line

A look at what offensive line coach Bob Bostad had to say during Tuesday's local football media day at Camp Randall, as well as interviews with freshmen Riley Mahlman and Nolan Rucci.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Fall camp begins on Wednesday, and local reporters had the chance to speak with select assistant coaches and players on the eve of the first practice for the Wisconsin Badgers.

All Badgers was in attendance for the local media day event and caught up with offensive line coach Bob Bostad, as well as two of the top freshmen offensive linemen on the roster on Tuesday.

Here is a breakdown of what Bob Bostad, Riley Mahlman, and Nolan Rucci had to say.

Bob Bostad - OL Coach

  • Despite speculation that Tanor Bortolini would push Michael Furtney for the No. 1 right guard role this fall, Bob Bostad noted that Bortolini is the No. 2 center behind Joe Tippmann heading into the fall practice. Bostad likes Bortolini's ability along the interior given his size and believes that center is his best position long-term. After receiving most of the reps at center in the spring, the decision to keep Bortolini at center aligns with Bostad's philosophy of keeping players in the positions that fit them best. The veteran offensive line coach reiterated his rationale for that on Tuesday, saying, "I don't like having a guy drop a ton of reps at a position, and then saying okay, you are going over here [instead]. To get guys better faster, the faster you can hone in on their spot the better I think." Bostad would go on to say that Bortolini is an "interior rough and ready guy" and that the position "is a great place for him." Neither Bortolini nor Bostad ruled out the possibility of Bortolini receiving reps at other spots during fall camp, but the move should maintain depth at center.
  • The news from Bostad that Bortolini is locked in as the No. 2 center comes on the heels of reserve center Cormac Sampson leaving the program and likely entrenches Michael Furtney as the clear favorite at right guard at the start of camp. Bostad was very complimentary of Furtney's commitment to the team and his development as a leader in the room, saying, "he is a tough guy. He sticks his face in there and is totally committed. I don't have to worry about this guy not taking care of his body correctly, or not studying his playbook."
  • Bostad acknowledged that when he took over the offensive line in the spring, he began the process of placing players at positions by "starting with where I knew some guys have to go, and then I worked off it." One player that Bostad specifically highlighted was redshirt sophomore Jack Nelson, who has since moved to left tackle. Bostad noted that he "needed to move Jack Nelson to left tackle" and then built the rest of the starting group from there. 
  • When asked about the competition at right tackle, Bostad highlighted that Logan Brown, Riley Mahlman, and Nolan Rucci will each be working at the position in fall camp. Bostad said, "we are throwing everything there to make sure that we are getting the right guy in there." Bostad continued by saying he is looking for "potential" and "retention from the spring" from the three candidates in fall camp.
  • Bostad talked about redshirt freshman Riley Mahlman, who is transitioning from left tackle to right tackle, and began by saying, "I like 6-foot-9, 320" in regards to Mahlman's measurables. Bostad went on to say that Mahlman had a good camp in the spring and that Bostad likes his aggressiveness. "He is really trending up. He has by no means arrived, but I think he is going in the right direction fast."
  • On the topic of starting center Joe Tippmann, Bostad believes that the redshirt junior "has proven himself" despite not being available in the spring. Bostad sees Tippmann as another key player he built the offensive line around, similar to left tackle Jack Nelson.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Riley Mahlman interview

Nolan Rucci interview

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin assistant coach Bob Bostad speaking at local football media day (Credit: Matt Belz, All Badgers)
Football

Wisconsin Media Day: Bob Bostad sheds light on the offensive line

By Matt Belz19 seconds ago
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst laughing before his press conference at local Wisconsin Media Day.
Football

Wisconsin Football Media Day: Paul Chryst press conference recap

By Matt Belz12 hours ago
Wisconsin running back Brady Schipper running against Northwestern in 2021 (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Football

Wisconsin football: six current or former walk-ons who will contribute in 2022

By Matt BelzAug 2, 2022 7:20 AM EDT
Wisconsin volleyball players celebrate after winning a point int he NCAA Tournament (Credit: Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK)
Wisconsin Athletics

Wisconsin volleyball picked to win the Big Ten in 2022 by preseason poll

By Matt BelzAug 1, 2022 2:05 PM EDT
The Wisconsin spirit squad entering the stadium during pregame festivities. (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin offers 4-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant

By Matt BelzAug 1, 2022 9:32 AM EDT
The Wisconsin flag waving at Camp Randall Stadium (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin Badgers weekly recruiting rundown (July 31)

By Matt BelzJul 31, 2022 11:20 AM EDT
Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton
Football

Four Wisconsin Badgers added to preseason watch lists this week

By Matt BelzJul 29, 2022 10:10 AM EDT
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst speaking at Big Ten Media Days (Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports)
Football

Wisconsin football: News and notes from Big Ten Media Days

By Matt BelzJul 28, 2022 7:35 AM EDT