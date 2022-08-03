Wisconsin Media Day: Bob Bostad sheds light on the offensive line

Fall camp begins on Wednesday, and local reporters had the chance to speak with select assistant coaches and players on the eve of the first practice for the Wisconsin Badgers.

All Badgers was in attendance for the local media day event and caught up with offensive line coach Bob Bostad, as well as two of the top freshmen offensive linemen on the roster on Tuesday.

Here is a breakdown of what Bob Bostad, Riley Mahlman, and Nolan Rucci had to say.

Bob Bostad - OL Coach

Despite speculation that Tanor Bortolini would push Michael Furtney for the No. 1 right guard role this fall, Bob Bostad noted that Bortolini is the No. 2 center behind Joe Tippmann heading into the fall practice. Bostad likes Bortolini's ability along the interior given his size and believes that center is his best position long-term. After receiving most of the reps at center in the spring, the decision to keep Bortolini at center aligns with Bostad's philosophy of keeping players in the positions that fit them best. The veteran offensive line coach reiterated his rationale for that on Tuesday, saying, "I don't like having a guy drop a ton of reps at a position, and then saying okay, you are going over here [instead]. To get guys better faster, the faster you can hone in on their spot the better I think." Bostad would go on to say that Bortolini is an "interior rough and ready guy" and that the position "is a great place for him." Neither Bortolini nor Bostad ruled out the possibility of Bortolini receiving reps at other spots during fall camp, but the move should maintain depth at center.

The news from Bostad that Bortolini is locked in as the No. 2 center comes on the heels of reserve center Cormac Sampson leaving the program and likely entrenches Michael Furtney as the clear favorite at right guard at the start of camp. Bostad was very complimentary of Furtney's commitment to the team and his development as a leader in the room, saying, "he is a tough guy. He sticks his face in there and is totally committed. I don't have to worry about this guy not taking care of his body correctly, or not studying his playbook."

Bostad acknowledged that when he took over the offensive line in the spring, he began the process of placing players at positions by "starting with where I knew some guys have to go, and then I worked off it." One player that Bostad specifically highlighted was redshirt sophomore Jack Nelson, who has since moved to left tackle. Bostad noted that he "needed to move Jack Nelson to left tackle" and then built the rest of the starting group from there.

When asked about the competition at right tackle, Bostad highlighted that Logan Brown, Riley Mahlman, and Nolan Rucci will each be working at the position in fall camp. Bostad said, "we are throwing everything there to make sure that we are getting the right guy in there." Bostad continued by saying he is looking for "potential" and "retention from the spring" from the three candidates in fall camp.

Bostad talked about redshirt freshman Riley Mahlman, who is transitioning from left tackle to right tackle, and began by saying, "I like 6-foot-9, 320" in regards to Mahlman's measurables. Bostad went on to say that Mahlman had a good camp in the spring and that Bostad likes his aggressiveness. "He is really trending up. He has by no means arrived, but I think he is going in the right direction fast."

On the topic of starting center Joe Tippmann, Bostad believes that the redshirt junior "has proven himself" despite not being available in the spring. Bostad sees Tippmann as another key player he built the offensive line around, similar to left tackle Jack Nelson.

Riley Mahlman interview

Nolan Rucci interview

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.