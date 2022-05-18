Skip to main content

Wisconsin's Paul Chryst ranks as a top-15 head coach for 2022

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst makes CBS Sports' top-25 Power Five coaches released Wednesday.

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst made several significant moves this off-season after the Badgers finished with a 9-4 overall record and missed out on a Big Ten West title for the second consecutive season.

That did not stop CBS Sports from rising the veteran coach four spots in their annual top-25 head coaches list. After landing at No. 18 last off-season, Chryst was tabbed as the No. 14 coach, according to the various CBS experts, on Wednesday.

This is what college football writer Tom Fornelli had to say about Chryst:

I've had a lot of Wisconsin fans yell at me over the years, angry about Chryst being ranked behind other Big Ten coaches -- like Franklin -- because they think the Badgers coach has been underrated. Well, he's finally ahead of him, OK? Are you happy? Chryst climbs four spots into the top 15 after going 9-4 last year, but it was also the second straight season the Badgers didn't win the Big Ten West. At this point, nobody doubts Chryst is one of the best coaches in the country, but it's hard to imagine him climbing higher than this until Wisconsin wins the Big Ten. 

Chryst enters his eleventh season as an FBS head coach, and 2022 will mark his eighth season leading the Wisconsin Badgers. During his time in Madison, he has put together a 65-23 overall record and a 6-1 mark in bowl games.

While not overly flashy in his approach, Chryst's 73.9% winning percentage is one of the tops in college football, and he has won at least 10 games in four of the seven seasons with the Badgers.

Also making the top-25 list from the Big Ten include:

  • Ohio State's Ryan Day at No. 6
  • Michigan's Jim Harbaugh at No. 9
  • Iowa's Kirk Ferentz at No. 13
  • Penn State's James Franklin at No. 15
  • Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald at No. 21
  • Minnesota's P.J. Fleck at No. 23
  • Michigan State's Mel Tucker at No. 24

Those rankings place Paul Chryst as the fourth-best head coach in the Big Ten for next season behind Ryan Day, Jim Harbaugh, and Kirk Ferentz.

Chryst has won three Big Ten West Division titles (2016, 2017, 2019) and has won the Big Ten Coach of the Year twice in 2016 and 2017. 

You can see the entire Power-5 list here

