Photos and videos from spring practice No. 8 for the Wisconsin Badgers

A collection of photos and videos from the Badgers eighth spring practice.

The Wisconsin Badgers are just over halfway through spring camp.

On Thursday, Wisconsin held its eighth spring practice of the new year, and All Badgers of Sports Illustrated was in attendance. 

Here are some of the pictures and videos gathered during the indoor practice. 

Spring practice No. 8 in photos

A collection of photos from Wisconsin's spring practice from Thursday.  

Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej coaching up his group

Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej speaking with his group.

Ross Kolodziej is in his second season as defensive line coach with the Badgers and returns an experienced group. 

Rodas Johnson and Tommy Brunner talking

Wisconsin defensive linemen Tommy Brunner (No. 76) and Rodas Johnson *(No. 56)

Defensive linemen Rodas Johnson (No. 56) and Tommy Brunner (No. 76) talk in between reps during practice. 

Cornerback Jay Shaw walking back to the huddle

UCLA transfer Jay Shaw walking back after punt coverage.

UCLA transfer Jay Shaw walks back after covering a punt during special teams time. 

Braelon Allen waits his turn in line

Starting running back Braelon Allen waits in line before running a route in practice.

Starting running back Braelon Allen (No. 0) waits before running a route in practice. The sophomore has been working on his ability to be a receiving threat out of the backfield this spring. 

Cedrick Dort and Avyonne Jones hustle back during a special team's drill

Cedrick Dort (No. 5) and Avyonne Jones (No. 21) hustle back after a special team's drill.

Kentucky transfer Cedrick Dort (No. 5) and early enrollee Avyonne Jones (No. 21) are both working in at cornerback this spring. Jones has also seen playing time with the second group at safety. 

True freshman QB Myles Burkett throwing during warmups

True freshman quarterback Myles Burkett throwing in practice.

No. 16 Myles Burkett is an early enrollee this spring for the Badgers. He has been primarily working with the reserves so far. 

Hunter Wohler and Darryl Peterson walk back to the huddle

Hunter Wohler and Darryl Peterson walk between drills during practice.

Hunter Wohler (No. 24) and Darryl Peterson (No. 17) are two young players that should see more playing time in 2022. Wohler is working with the starters at safety, while Peterson is battling for a spot as an outside linebacker. 

Skyler Bell and Alexander Smith are two players set to contribute next season.

Skyler Bell and Alexander Smith during spring practice on Thursday.

Skyler Bell (No. 11 in red) had a big day on Thursday with two touchdown catches, while Alexander Smith (No. 11 in white) is currently working as one of the top cornerbacks so far this spring. 

Defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. had a solid day

Defensive lineman James Thompson Jr.

Sophomore defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. (No. 90) is rotating in with Rodas Johnson at defensive end and he made multiple nice plays on Thursday. 

Dean Engram has been working at both wide receiver and punt returner

Wide receiver Dean Engram

Dean Engram (No. 6) made a position switch to wide receiver and he displayed some nice hands and quickness on Thursday. He also handled the first punt return duties during practice. 

