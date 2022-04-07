Photos and videos from spring practice No. 8 for the Wisconsin Badgers

The Wisconsin Badgers are just over halfway through spring camp.

On Thursday, Wisconsin held its eighth spring practice of the new year, and All Badgers of Sports Illustrated was in attendance.

Here are some of the pictures and videos gathered during the indoor practice.

Spring practice No. 8 in photos A collection of photos from Wisconsin's spring practice from Thursday. Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej coaching up his group Matt Belz, All Badgers Ross Kolodziej is in his second season as defensive line coach with the Badgers and returns an experienced group. Rodas Johnson and Tommy Brunner talking Matt Belz, All Badgers Defensive linemen Rodas Johnson (No. 56) and Tommy Brunner (No. 76) talk in between reps during practice. Cornerback Jay Shaw walking back to the huddle Matt Belz, All Badgers UCLA transfer Jay Shaw walks back after covering a punt during special teams time. Braelon Allen waits his turn in line Matt Belz, All Badgers Starting running back Braelon Allen (No. 0) waits before running a route in practice. The sophomore has been working on his ability to be a receiving threat out of the backfield this spring. Cedrick Dort and Avyonne Jones hustle back during a special team's drill Matt Belz, All Badgers Kentucky transfer Cedrick Dort (No. 5) and early enrollee Avyonne Jones (No. 21) are both working in at cornerback this spring. Jones has also seen playing time with the second group at safety. True freshman QB Myles Burkett throwing during warmups Matt Belz, All Badgers No. 16 Myles Burkett is an early enrollee this spring for the Badgers. He has been primarily working with the reserves so far. Hunter Wohler and Darryl Peterson walk back to the huddle Matt Belz, All Badgers Hunter Wohler (No. 24) and Darryl Peterson (No. 17) are two young players that should see more playing time in 2022. Wohler is working with the starters at safety, while Peterson is battling for a spot as an outside linebacker. Skyler Bell and Alexander Smith are two players set to contribute next season. Matt Belz, All Badgers Skyler Bell (No. 11 in red) had a big day on Thursday with two touchdown catches, while Alexander Smith (No. 11 in white) is currently working as one of the top cornerbacks so far this spring. Defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. had a solid day Matt Belz, All Badgers Sophomore defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. (No. 90) is rotating in with Rodas Johnson at defensive end and he made multiple nice plays on Thursday. Dean Engram has been working at both wide receiver and punt returner Matt Belz, All Badgers Dean Engram (No. 6) made a position switch to wide receiver and he displayed some nice hands and quickness on Thursday. He also handled the first punt return duties during practice.

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter