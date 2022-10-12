Ricardo Hallman playing with confidence in year two at Wisconsin

After the 2021 season, the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff chose to bring in three senior cornerbacks via the transfer portal. The move immediately provided greater depth at the position and the assumption all off-season was that those three would join senior Alexander Smith atop the depth chart this fall.

With Smith missing fall camp and unable to play in the team's first six games, redshirt freshman Ricardo Hallman took advantage of extra opportunities and has started each game this season.

The former three-star recruit out of Florida came to UW as part of the 2021 recruiting class with plenty of fanfare after choosing Wisconsin over other offers from schools like Arkansas, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, and Penn State.

Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman breaking up a pass against Rutgers as a true freshman. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

As a freshman, Hallman opted to redshirt to maintain an extra year of eligibility while still playing in three games. However, two of the games in which he saw playing time came late in the year. Hallman traveled with the team and played on the road at Rutgers, and he also saw action in the bowl game against Arizona State.

One of the top young cornerbacks on the roster, Hallman put together a strong month of bowl prep and used that as a catalyst for additional reps in the spring. In the spring, he bounced between the first and second-team units but flashed on a number of occasions.

Prior to fall camp, Hallman's position coach, Hank Poteat, had positive things to about the 5-foot-10 freshman, saying:

"In the spring one thing that stood out was his [Hallman's] work ethic and his preparation. He would come see me every day before and after practice. He was always trying to find tendencies from the offense, he would want to do thing after practice on the field. But just the details of the position he really focused on in the spring, which allowed him to play fast, but play with more control. I'm looking forward to see how he continues elevate his game this camp and competes."

With injuries at the position, Hallman has stepped up this season and become one of the most consistent cornerbacks on Wisconsin's roster and a difference-maker for the defense.

His one-handed interception against Washington State is still one of the top individual plays of the season so far, and Hallman has the third-most pass breakups (three) in coverage.

While the interception was incredibly athletic, his approach to the season so far this year for such a young player is equally impressive.

Hallman told All Badgers earlier this season that his preparation and the time he spends with coach Poteat in the film room helped him make a huge jump since bowl prep last season. "My jump from bowl prep last year to this season has been huge and I think that [film study] is one of the major reasons why. I was always in the film room, always trying to put myself in the best position. So I think that really helped prepare me for the role I am in now."

Hallman understood that it was going to be difficult to crack the starting rotation with four established seniors on the roster, but he put his head down and worked in hopes of earning a starting spot. "I didn't know what the rotation was going to be like, but I came in with the same attitude every day. I think I deserve to be here and I am just going to keep working as hard as I can to prove to these coaches every day."

Ricardo Hallman (No. 2) celebrating with teammates after an interception against Washington State. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

One person who has seen the growth in Hallman this season as well, is interim head coach Jim Leonhard. When asked about what has stuck out about Hallman's play so far this season, Leonhard had this to say about the second-year cornerback:

"Two things stick out to me with Rico [Hallman]. One, confidence, which you need at that position. Two, is maturity. He knows who he is. Right he understands his skillset and what he's really good at, what he needs to continue to work on, what are his strengths and how can he adjust those things week-to-week to win matchups. I think those are the two things that stand out to me with Rico, and he's been very consistent for us. Continues to grow with every game and just the experience he is learning. He is a young guy, but he hasn't made too many moments too big."

In the first six weeks of the season, he has done well in coverage and limited opponents to under a 50% completion percentage on throws at him, according to Pro Football Focus.

Hallman is one of Wisconsin's top young players on the defense this season and he is positioned to potentially be a multi-year starter if he continues to develop and play well. He clearly has the right attitude to only continue to improve and he is playing with greater confidence because of the preparation he puts in off the field.

