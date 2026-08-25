Size Matters: Wisconsin Football is the Heaviest Team in the FBS

One of the biggest talking points ahead of what wound up being a miserable 2025 season for Wisconsin football? Getting bigger, particularly in the defensive trenches.

Despite the horrors that unfolded on the football field last year for the Badgers, they executed their mandate to get bigger and it paid dividends. For the most part, Wisconsin deployed a stout run defense, one that ranked No. 15 nationally when all was said and done.

By stocking their interior defensive line with experienced, 320-plus pound individuals and supplementing that with jumbo-sized outside linebackers with the weight and wingspan to set the edge, the Badgers created a formidable defensive front.

Of course, it didn't do them much good in the win-loss department, which is ultimately what matters most. But Wisconsin has doubled down on size this fall. According to information provided by collegefootballdata.com and aggregated by the Sickos Committee, the Badgers boast the heaviest team in the FBS at an average weight of 242.2 pounds.

THE BIGGEST BEEFY BOYS - Heaviest FBS teams by average roster weight. 🥩 pic.twitter.com/2O9eWQG9GE — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) August 24, 2026

Wisconsin narrowly beats out Virginia Tech by 0.1 decimal place, and it's somewhat surprising to see the Hokies that high on the list considering how much roster turnover has taken place since James Franklin came to Blacksburg.

Altogether, this is an interesting list. There's teams with National Championship and College Football Playoff aspirations, such as Notre Dame, Texas, Oklahoma and Washington. All four programs are ranked inside the top 20 of the initial AP poll. But there's also teams, Wisconsin included, that are coming off rough 2025 campaigns such as Mississippi State and South Carolina.

Wisconsi tipping the scales in the trenches

It's also interesting to see just three Big Ten teams featured on this list. The margin between even No. 1 and No. 10 on the list is only three or so pounds, of course; the difference isn't all that statistically significant. However, you don't get to the top of a ranking like this by accident — the Badgers have clearly put an emphasis on size up and down the roster. Can they play like it in the fall?

Most of that weight, of course, comes from the trenches, and the Badgers have it in spades. There's only two players in Wisconsin's 10-man defensive line room under 300 pounds, and the average weight in that room is 309 pounds.

Along the offensive line, the lightest player in the room is second-year tackle Cam Clark at 300 pounds. The average weight in that room? 319 pounds. "We have the size you guys are used to seeing," new offensive line coach Eric Mateos said this spring.