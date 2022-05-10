Wisconsin Badgers post-spring defensive depth chart
With the spring ball officially done, the Wisconsin Badgers enter a crucial summer in preparation for the 2022 college football season.
Looking ahead to the season opener against Illinois State, here is a projected depth chart for the football team based on what we saw this spring during practice on the defensive side of the ball.
Defensive line
Starters
DE: Isaiah Mullens (RS SR)
NT: Keeanu Benton (SR)
DE: Rodas Johnson (RS JR)
Backups
DE: James Thompson Jr. (RS SO)
NT: Gio Paez (RS JR) or Ben Barten (RS SO)
DE: Isaac Townsend (RS JR)
Reserves
DE: Cade McDonald (RS SO), Tommy Brunner (RS JR), Mike Jarvis (RS FR)
NT: Curt Neal (FR)
Outside linebacker
Starters
OLB: Nick Herbig (JR)
OLB: C.J. Goetz (RS SR)
Backups
OLB: Kaden Johnson (RS SO) or TJ Bollers (RS FR)
OLB: Darryl Peterson (RS FR)
Reserves
OLB: Aaron Witt (RS SO), Marty Strey (RS SR), Ross Gengler (RS SO)
Inside linebacker
Starters
ILB: Tate Grass (RS JR)
Read More
ILB: Jordan Turner (RS SO)
Backups
ILB: Jake Chaney (SO)
ILB: Maema Njongmeta (RS JR) or Spencer Lytle (RS JR)
Reserves
ILB: Jake Ratzlaff (RS FR), Bryan Sanborn (RS FR), Aidan Vaughan (FR)
Cornerback
Starters
CB: Justin Clark (7th SR)
CB: Alexander Smith (RS SR)
Backups
CB: Jay Shaw (6th SR)
CB: Ricardo Hallman (RS FR)
Reserves
CB: Cedrick Dort Jr. (6th SR), Max Lofy (RS SO), Semar Melvin (RS JR), Amaun Williams (RS SO), Al Ashford (RS FR), Avyonne Jones (FR)
Safety
Starters
Safety: John Torchio (RS SR)
Safety: Travian Blaylock (RS SR)* or Hunter Wohler (SO)
Backups
Safety: Kamo'i Latu (RS SO) - Utah transfer commit
Safety: Preston Zachman (RS SO) or Avyonne Jones (RS FR)
Reserves
Safety: Owen Arnett (RS FR), Bryce Carey (RS JR)
