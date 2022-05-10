Skip to main content

Wisconsin Badgers post-spring defensive depth chart

A projected breakdown of the Wisconsin defensive two-deep following spring practice.

With the spring ball officially done, the Wisconsin Badgers enter a crucial summer in preparation for the 2022 college football season. 

Looking ahead to the season opener against Illinois State, here is a projected depth chart for the football team based on what we saw this spring during practice on the defensive side of the ball. 

Defensive line

Starters                                

DE: Isaiah Mullens (RS SR)

NT: Keeanu Benton (SR)

DE: Rodas Johnson (RS JR)

Backups

DE: James Thompson Jr. (RS SO)

NT: Gio Paez (RS JR) or Ben Barten (RS SO)

DE: Isaac Townsend (RS JR)

Reserves

DE: Cade McDonald (RS SO), Tommy Brunner (RS JR), Mike Jarvis (RS FR)

NT: Curt Neal (FR)

Freshman NT Curt Neal.

Freshman nose tackle Curt Neal is coming off of a knee injury in high school and could push his way into the two-deep this fall if back to full health. 

Outside linebacker

Starters

OLB: Nick Herbig (JR)

OLB: C.J. Goetz (RS SR)

Backups

OLB: Kaden Johnson (RS SO) or TJ Bollers (RS FR)

OLB: Darryl Peterson (RS FR)

Reserves

OLB: Aaron Witt (RS SO), Marty Strey (RS SR), Ross Gengler (RS SO)

Inside linebacker

Starters

ILB: Tate Grass (RS JR)

ILB: Jordan Turner (RS SO)

Backups

ILB: Jake Chaney (SO)

ILB: Maema Njongmeta (RS JR) or Spencer Lytle (RS JR)

Reserves

ILB: Jake Ratzlaff (RS FR), Bryan Sanborn (RS FR), Aidan Vaughan (FR)

Cornerback

Starters

CB: Justin Clark (7th SR)

CB: Alexander Smith (RS SR)

Backups

CB: Jay Shaw (6th SR) 

CB: Ricardo Hallman (RS FR)

Reserves

CB: Cedrick Dort Jr. (6th SR), Max Lofy (RS SO), Semar Melvin (RS JR), Amaun Williams (RS SO), Al Ashford (RS FR), Avyonne Jones (FR)

Safety

Starters

Safety: John Torchio (RS SR)

Safety: Travian Blaylock (RS SR)* or Hunter Wohler (SO)

Backups

Safety: Kamo'i Latu (RS SO) - Utah transfer commit

Safety: Preston Zachman (RS SO) or Avyonne Jones (RS FR)

Reserves

Safety: Owen Arnett (RS FR), Bryce Carey (RS JR)

