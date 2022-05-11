Wisconsin Badgers post-spring depth chart on offense

With the spring ball officially done, the Wisconsin Badgers enter a crucial summer in preparation for the 2022 college football season.

Looking ahead to the season opener against Illinois State, here is a projected depth chart for the football team based on what we saw this spring during practice on the defensive side of the ball.

Quarterback

Starter

QB1: Graham Mertz (RS JR)

Backup

QB2: Chase Wolf (RS SR)

Reserves

QB3/4: Deacon Hill (RS FR), Myles Burkett (FR)

Running back

Starter

RB1: Braelon Allen (SO)

Backups

RB2/3: Chez Mellusi (SR), Isaac Guerendo (RS SR)

Reserves

RB: Julius Davis (RS JR), Brady Schipper (RS SR), Grover Bortolotti (RS FR)

Fullback

Starter

FB1: Jackson Acker (RS FR)

Backup

FB2: Riley Nowakowski (RS SO)

Reserve

FB3: Garrison Solliday (RS FR)

Wide receiver

Starters

WR1: Chimere Dike (JR)

WR2: Skyler Bell (RS FR)

Backups

WR3: Keontez Lewis (SO)

WR4: Markus Allen (RS FR) or Dean Engram (RS JR)

Reserves

WR: Stephan Bracey (RS JR), Haakon Anderson (RS SO), Jordan DiBenedetto (RS SR), Mike Gregoire (RS SR), Alex Moeller (RS FR)

Tight end

Starters

Move/receiving: Clay Cundiff (RS JR) or Jack Eschenbach (RS SR)

Blocking: Hayden Rucci (RS JR)

Backups:

Move/receiving: Jaylan Franklin (RS SR)

Blocking: Cole Dakovich (RS SO) or Cam Large (RS SO)

Reserve:

TE: Jack Pugh (RS FR)

Offensive line

Starters

LT: Jack Nelson (RS SO)

LG: Tyler Beach (6th SR)

C: Joe Tippmann (RS JR)

RG: Michael Furtney (RS SR) or Tanor Bortolini (RS SO)

RT: Logan Brown (RS JR)

Backups:

LT: Riley Mahlman (FR FR)

LG: Dylan Barrett (RS SO)

C: Cormac Sampson (RS SR)

RG: Trey Wedig (RS SO)

RT: Nolan Rucci (RS FR) or Trey Wedig (RS SO)

Reserves:

OL: JP Benzschawel (RS FR), Barrett Nelson (FR), Kerry Kodanko (RS SO), Sean Timmis (RS SO)

