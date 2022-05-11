Wisconsin Badgers post-spring depth chart on offense
With the spring ball officially done, the Wisconsin Badgers enter a crucial summer in preparation for the 2022 college football season.
Looking ahead to the season opener against Illinois State, here is a projected depth chart for the football team based on what we saw this spring during practice on the defensive side of the ball.
Quarterback
Starter
QB1: Graham Mertz (RS JR)
Backup
QB2: Chase Wolf (RS SR)
Reserves
QB3/4: Deacon Hill (RS FR), Myles Burkett (FR)
Running back
Starter
RB1: Braelon Allen (SO)
Backups
RB2/3: Chez Mellusi (SR), Isaac Guerendo (RS SR)
Reserves
RB: Julius Davis (RS JR), Brady Schipper (RS SR), Grover Bortolotti (RS FR)
Fullback
Starter
FB1: Jackson Acker (RS FR)
Backup
FB2: Riley Nowakowski (RS SO)
Reserve
FB3: Garrison Solliday (RS FR)
Wide receiver
Starters
WR1: Chimere Dike (JR)
WR2: Skyler Bell (RS FR)
Backups
WR3: Keontez Lewis (SO)
Read More
WR4: Markus Allen (RS FR) or Dean Engram (RS JR)
Reserves
WR: Stephan Bracey (RS JR), Haakon Anderson (RS SO), Jordan DiBenedetto (RS SR), Mike Gregoire (RS SR), Alex Moeller (RS FR)
Tight end
Starters
Move/receiving: Clay Cundiff (RS JR) or Jack Eschenbach (RS SR)
Blocking: Hayden Rucci (RS JR)
Backups:
Move/receiving: Jaylan Franklin (RS SR)
Blocking: Cole Dakovich (RS SO) or Cam Large (RS SO)
Reserve:
TE: Jack Pugh (RS FR)
Offensive line
Starters
LT: Jack Nelson (RS SO)
LG: Tyler Beach (6th SR)
C: Joe Tippmann (RS JR)
RG: Michael Furtney (RS SR) or Tanor Bortolini (RS SO)
RT: Logan Brown (RS JR)
Backups:
LT: Riley Mahlman (FR FR)
LG: Dylan Barrett (RS SO)
C: Cormac Sampson (RS SR)
RG: Trey Wedig (RS SO)
RT: Nolan Rucci (RS FR) or Trey Wedig (RS SO)
Reserves:
OL: JP Benzschawel (RS FR), Barrett Nelson (FR), Kerry Kodanko (RS SO), Sean Timmis (RS SO)
You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:
Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers
You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.