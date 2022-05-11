Skip to main content

Wisconsin Badgers post-spring depth chart on offense

A projected breakdown of the Wisconsin two-deep on offense following spring practice.

With the spring ball officially done, the Wisconsin Badgers enter a crucial summer in preparation for the 2022 college football season.

Looking ahead to the season opener against Illinois State, here is a projected depth chart for the football team based on what we saw this spring during practice on the defensive side of the ball. 

Quarterback

Starter

QB1: Graham Mertz (RS JR)

Backup

QB2: Chase Wolf (RS SR)

Reserves

QB3/4: Deacon Hill (RS FR), Myles Burkett (FR)

Running back

Starter

RB1: Braelon Allen (SO)

Backups

RB2/3: Chez Mellusi (SR), Isaac Guerendo (RS SR)

Reserves

RB: Julius Davis (RS JR), Brady Schipper (RS SR), Grover Bortolotti (RS FR)

Fullback

Starter

FB1: Jackson Acker (RS FR)

Backup

FB2: Riley Nowakowski (RS SO)

Reserve

FB3: Garrison Solliday (RS FR)

USATSI_17108835
7
Gallery
7 Images

Wide receiver

Starters

WR1: Chimere Dike (JR)

WR2: Skyler Bell (RS FR)

Backups

WR3: Keontez Lewis (SO)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

WR4: Markus Allen (RS FR) or Dean Engram (RS JR)

Reserves

WR: Stephan Bracey (RS JR), Haakon Anderson (RS SO), Jordan DiBenedetto (RS SR), Mike Gregoire (RS SR), Alex Moeller (RS FR)

Tight end

Starters

Move/receiving: Clay Cundiff (RS JR) or Jack Eschenbach (RS SR)

Blocking: Hayden Rucci (RS JR)

Backups:

Move/receiving: Jaylan Franklin (RS SR)

Blocking: Cole Dakovich (RS SO) or Cam Large (RS SO)

Reserve:

TE: Jack Pugh (RS FR)

Offensive line

Starters

LT: Jack Nelson (RS SO)

LG: Tyler Beach (6th SR)

C: Joe Tippmann (RS JR) 

RG: Michael Furtney (RS SR) or Tanor Bortolini (RS SO)

RT: Logan Brown (RS JR)

Backups:

LT: Riley Mahlman (FR FR)

LG: Dylan Barrett (RS SO)

C: Cormac Sampson (RS SR)

RG: Trey Wedig (RS SO)

RT: Nolan Rucci (RS FR) or Trey Wedig (RS SO)

Reserves:

OL: JP Benzschawel (RS FR), Barrett Nelson (FR), Kerry Kodanko (RS SO), Sean Timmis (RS SO)

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

The Wisconsin offense huddles up in front of Graham Mertz.
Football

Wisconsin Badgers post-spring depth chart on offense

By Matt Belz1 minute ago
2023 offensive lineman Christopher Terek poses during a visit to Wisconsin back on April 22.
Recruiting

Newly offered OL Christopher Terek hoping to visit Wisconsin on June 3

By Matt Belz6 hours ago
Johnny Davis driving to the rim against Colgate.
Basketball

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis set to participate in the NBA Draft Combine

By Matt Belz9 hours ago
Wisconsin linebackers Jordan Turner and Nick Herbig tackle an Arizona State runner in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Football

Wisconsin Badgers post-spring defensive depth chart

By Matt Belz22 hours ago
2023 forward Gus Yalden (Credit: Angela Wilhelm/awilhelm@citizentimes.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Recruiting

Wisconsin basketball target Gus Yalden sets a commitment date

By Matt BelzMay 10, 2022
The Wisconsin Badgers run out of the tunnel against Eastern Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin offers four-star wide receiver Rico Scott

By Matt BelzMay 10, 2022
The Big Ten Championship Game Trophy being held up in celebration (Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)
Football

Wisconsin football opens with the second-best odds to win the Big Ten by BetOnline

By Matt BelzMay 9, 2022
Wisconsin punter Andy Vujnovich (No. 38) punting the football against Northwestern. (Credit: Mark Hoffman via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Football

Wisconsin spring football: special teams overview

By Matt BelzMay 9, 2022