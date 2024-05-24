Stephen F. Austin transfer DL Brandon Lane flips from Louisville to Wisconsin
Stephen F. Austin transfer Brandon Lane committed to Wisconsin Friday, bolstering their defensive line for 2024.
Lane originally committed to Louisville on May 20, but Coach Fickell and his staff flipped him to the Badgers four days later.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 300 pounds he was one of highest-profile players remaining in the portal. Last season for the Lumberjacks, he recorded 45 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining when he arrives in Madison.
He will have a chance to contribute right away on Wisconsin's defensive line. It's been a tumultuous offseason, losing Rodas Johnson, Gio Paez, Isaiah Mullens, Darian Varner, Mike Jarvis, and Tommy Brunner, among others to the portal, but Lane is an impressive pickup this late in the cycle.