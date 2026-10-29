Why it's Not Time to Panic About Wisconsin QB Colton Joseph Despite Meager Passing Output

Wisconsin football just won its most classically Wisconsin game all season in its upset over No. 16 USC.

Despite passing for just 58 yards, the Badgers thoroughly manhandled the Trojans. The defining stat is USC's -17 rushing yards, but Wisconsin's five sacks, nine tackles-for-loss and two forced turnovers also tell the story of its defensive dominance.

Still, it's hard to ignore just how unproductive the passing game was. Quarterback Colton Joseph, as mentioned, finished with just 58 yards through the air, although he did complete 12-of-14 passes and threw a touchdown on a 4th-down.

Over his last two games, he's tossed for just 124 yards on 18-of-30 passing with the one touchdown. He's also run for 103 yards and a score.

To be as blunt as possible, Joseph struggled in Week 7 at UCLA. He was just 6-of-16 for 66 yards. He missed a few throws and made a handful of poor decisions. However, his offensive line didn't give him much help, both in terms of pass protection and clearing rushing lanes to take some of the load off his right arm.

Against USC, he was much better despite an even less productive stat-line. Yes, he only threw for 58 yards, but he completed 86% of his passes; he was extremely efficient, and kept the ball out of harm's way.

If you think the Badgers' passing game was too conservative, you're allowed to harbor that opinion. But I'd counter with the notion that the game-plan was to pound USC into submission, and that's exactly what they did. What's more, Wisconsin did take shots and throw the ball downfield, and it was actually productive on several occasions despite it not showing up in the box score:

We don’t need to panic about the #Badgers’ passing game.



Here’s a good example — this is a great throw from QB1 that doesn’t go in the box score.



Puts it where only Jacob Harris can get it, draws the PI call. pic.twitter.com/VDly9Xne0l — Seamus (@seamus_rohrer) October 28, 2026

Look at the box score, and you might think Wisconsin is trotting out a junior varsity quarterback. Watch the tape, and you'll see plenty of high-level throws like the one above that don't go on the final stat-sheet but still demonstrate how this passing game isn't completely stuck in the mud.

The above toss to tight end Jacob Harris, which resulted in a pass interference call and set Wisconsin up inside the 10-yard line, is a good example of how its worth digging a little deeper to see how this passing game operates.

That wasn't the only deep ball that doesn't go in the box score but resulted in a positive for the Badgers. On Wisconsin's first drive of the game, Joseph targeted wideout Jaylon Domingeaux deep downfield and he drew a pass interference call as well.

Passing game still must improve

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, Wisconsin's arial attack still must improve, and rather quickly — given how stout Iowa's run defense is, Joseph is going to have to make some plays through the air to win this game. Make no mistake; there's going to be a handful of crucial 3rd-and-longs come Saturday at Kinnick Stadium that will be up to the right arm of Joseph.

The Badgers don't care if they win ugly, but the passing game must at least be functional. I would argue that given its efficiency, it was just barely functional against USC despite the lowly statistical output. But there's still far too many passing plays that go nowhere, get blown up immediately or appear doomed from the jump.

But those who are furious with Joseph for his meager output the past two weeks need to take a breath and understand that the quarterback isn't here to torch opposing secondaries week in and week out. That's simply not his game, nor is it how Wisconsin's offense operates.

And no, it's not time to turn to true freshman Ryan Hopkins.