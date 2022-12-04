Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz entering the transfer portal

After another up-and-down season in Madison, starting quarterback Graham Mertz has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal.

A multi-year starter for the Badgers, Mertz was a decorated high school recruit out of Kansas, but will now seek a new home for his senior year.

This past season Mertz put together the best numbers of his career, throwing for 2,136 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing 57% of his passes and tossing 10 interceptions. He finishes his career making 32 starts and throwing for just over 5,400 yards with 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

Mertz announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Sunday evening via social media, saying:

"I am grateful for my time as a Badger, my time in Madison has taught me lessons that go far beyond the football field. I want to thank Coach Chryst, Coach Engram, Keller Chryst, our strength staff, our training room staff, and everyone that is a part of this program for making my dream come true. I also want to express my gratitude for the great young men I was able to play alongside. To my teammates, we've been through a lot, and the thing that kept us going was our love for each other, that is one thing that can never be broken. I have decided that I will be entering the transfer portal in pursuit of my next opportunity. I will be entering with two years of eligibility."

A former four-star recruit at the prep level, Mertz came to Wisconsin with incredible fanfare, and scholarship offers from schools across the country. After a tumultuous four years with the Badgers, he will now look to make plays elsewhere.

Mertz is the fifth player to enter the transfer portal since the firing of Paul Chryst, and his decision does not come as a surprise with new head coach Luke Fickell prioritizing dual-threat quarterbacks.

Without Mertz in the fold, the Badgers now have two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for the bowl game: senior Chase Wolf and freshman Myles Burkett. It will be interesting to see which player earns the starting nod for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on December 27 when Wisconsin plays Oklahoma State. I would expect Burkett to get heavy consideration because he will likely return in 2023 under Fickell.

Wisconsin has Colorado quarterback Cole LaCrue committed in the 2023 class, and the Badgers are expected to target transfer quarterbacks in the portal this off-season as well.

Best of luck to Graham, as this was an expected decision that is probably in the best interest of everyone involved.

