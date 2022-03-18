Wisconsin football spring questions: cornerbacks

Spring practice begins next week for the Wisconsin Badgers.

With several key changes to the roster and a revamped coaching staff, this spring will provide us the first look at what next year's football team might look like when they open up against Illinois State on September 3.

Previous spring previews:

Today our position-by-position look at the major questions heading into the spring for Wisconsin football takes us to the defense, starting with the cornerbacks.

How do the graduate transfer additions fit into the equation?

Cedrick Dort breaking up a pass against Mississippi State. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Wisconsin Badgers actively pursued cornerbacks in the transfer portal this off-season. With both starters from a year ago off to test the NFL and Dean Engram switching to play offense, Wisconsin desperately needed some experience.

Fortunately for the Badgers, they found three graduate transfers with experience via the portal.

The first to sign on was Justin Clark. A multi-year starter from Toledo, Clark formerly played under Wisconsin cornerback's coach Hank Poteat. At 5-foot-11, Clark could give the Badgers a plug-and-play player with position flexibility in 2022. Wisconsin has had recent success with adding transfer cornerbacks from Group of 5 teams with Nick Nelson, so we shall see if Clark can have an immediate impact.

Wisconsin also added former Kentucky starter Cedrick Dort in the off-season. Another multi-year contributor, Dort is is a South Florida native who played in 44 games including 25 starts the Wildcats. Considering he was a starter in the SEC, he should compete for playing time right away if healthy.

Dort and Clark will have plenty of competition though. Wisconsin added a third transfer cornerback following the season, with former UCLA starter Jay Shaw joining the team as well.

Former UCLA cornerback Jay Shaw returning an interception for a touchdown. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Shaw is a former four-star prospect and was a second-team All Pac-12 performer a season ago according to PFF and the Associated Press. A hard-nosed tackler, Shaw intercepted three passes a year ago and could be a strong option in the slot when extra defensive backs are necessary.

All three players are currently on campus and expected to compete for the starting positions in Wisconsin's secondary. How Jim Leonhard mixes and matches his three veterans will be fascinating to watch this spring, but one has to assume they will each be on the field after leaving starting positions at their previous schools.

Can any of the returning players earn playing time?

With three experienced players added in the off-season, it's fair to say the Badgers felt like they needed to add reinforcements. That does not mean there are not some talented players returning from 2021, however.

Alexander Smith saw a more prominent role last season and will be entering his senior year. Junior cornerback Semar Melvin played meaningful snaps at times and should be healthy this spring.

Then there are several young players with promise like Ricardo Hallman, Al Ashford, Max Lofy, and walk-on Amaun Williams. With playing time available, the major question for this group is can one of them emerge and push the three newcomers?

On paper, Smith would appear to be the most likely candidate. Ricardo Hallman and Amaun Williams have each flashed at times in practice too, and Semar Melvin started a game as a true freshman. I wouldn't count out any of these returning players from potentially seeing playing time, but the path is now more difficult with Clark, Shaw, and Dort in the fold.

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter