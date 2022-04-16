2023 WR Collin Dixon locks in an official visit with Wisconsin after Thursday's offer

This spring, the Wisconsin Badgers football recruiting staff continues to identify and offer players in the 2023 class.

On Thursday, the coaching staff extended a key scholarship to wide receiver Collin Dixon, who was on campus for an unofficial visit with the Badgers for spring practice.

The 6-foot-2 athlete out of Ohio has been in contact with wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted for about a month, and the two appear to be building a strong relationship.

Dixon mentioned in an interview with AllBadgers that his favorite component of the visit was the opportunity to "meet the coaching staff and talk football with Coach Whitted."

A two-way player, playing both offense and defense as a junior, Dixon put together a huge junior season at Tallmadge High School. On offense, Dixon recorded 69 receptions for over 1,400 yards and 20 touchdowns, while on defense, he added three sacks and 11 interceptions this past season.

The Badgers like him offense, with Dixon noting that coach Whitted likes his physicality and ability after the catch, two things that pop out on his junior film.

Also a standout basketball player, Dixon displays great hands and feel for the game, which should translate nicely to the next level.

In terms of his recruitment, Dixon currently holds offers from Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Pittsburgh, and Purdue, as well as a plethora of MAC schools.

After recent trips to Wisconsin and Illinois, he has already solidified official visits with both schools for June.

Dixon said that he will head to Illinois the weekend of June 3 and will follow that a week later with a return trip to Madison on June 10 for an official with the Badgers.

Wisconsin is currently one of the top offers, but Dixon acknowledged that when it comes to decision time, the most important aspect of his decision will be the staff and players at each school because "those are the people I will be spending the majority of my time with."

The Badgers now have around two months to continue to build the relationship with Dixon before he is back on campus this summer.

You can check out his junior film below:

