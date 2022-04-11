Skip to main content

Wisconsin football recruiting: Badgers offer a four-star linebacker out of Tennessee

The Badgers throw their hat in the ring for 2023 four-star Caleb Herring.

Wisconsin outside linebackers coach Bobby April has stockpiled talent at his position since joining the staff back in 2017. 

With the Badgers already firmly in the mix for four-star outside linebacker Tackett Curtis, April extended an offer to another talented four-star linebacker over the weekend. 

On Sunday, April extended a scholarship offer to Caleb Herring of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. 

Herring ranks inside the top-100 prospects in the country by 247 Sports, and at 6-foot-5 and a little over 200 pounds, he has an athletic profile perfectly suited to be a 3-4 outside linebacker. 

Fast and twitchy as an edge rusher, Herring is a high-upside player with an ability to drop into coverage as well, though he will likely need to continue to add strength for run support. 

Wisconsin joins a number of suitors for Herring's commitment. In-state Tennessee is the perceived favorite, but he also holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Michigan State, Missouri, Penn State, South Carolina, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and Virginia Tech. 

Herring is set to participate in the Army All-American Game on NBC next winter and has an older brother who is committed to Tennessee in the 2022 recruiting class.

You can see a recent interview with Herring below...

Caleb Herring of Riverdale HS in Tennessee (Credit: Tom Beckwith / For The DNJ via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
