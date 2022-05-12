Wisconsin offers 2023 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz

Still searching for a quarterback in the 2023 class, offensive coordinator Bobby Engram and the Wisconsin Badgers extended a new quarterback offer on Thursday to Lincoln Kienholz after seeing him throw in person.

The three-star quarterback out of South Dakota is the fifth signal-caller to receive an offer from the staff, and at this juncture, Kienholz appears to be the top target moving forward.

A multi-sport athlete who was a First-Team All-State selection in basketball and baseball as well, Kienholz has seen his football recruitment take off this spring after leading Pierre High School to a state championship.

In addition to the Badgers, Kienholz has scholarship offers from Arkansas State, Colorado State, North Dakota State, Pittsburgh, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Washington, and Washington State, with more offers likely coming.

At 6-foot-3, Kienholz is a dual-threat quarterback who can hurt teams with his arm and feet. He threw for 3,359 yards and 37 touchdowns while adding 1,165 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground this past season.

A quick look at his film and the first thing that stands out is his natural athleticism. Kienholz moves well and can throw on the run, but he also displays a nice throwing motion and a strong enough arm to make all the throws necessary at the prep level. Add in his multi-sport background, and Kienholz is a high ceiling prospect from a frequently under-recruited region.

Most of his runs are not designed but rather come in the flow of the passing game when needed, something that fits Wisconsin's pro-style offense nicely. It is hard to gauge Kienholz's play considering the level of competition, but overall this seems like an intriguing offer for the Badgers late in the process.

The fact that Bobby Engram saw him work out in person and can match that with his film goes a long way. Wisconsin needed to make another move in the 2023 class at quarterback, and Kienholz seems to be the top target now for the staff.

With official visit season coming soon, we will see how quickly the Badgers can set something up for this summer to get him on campus.

You can check out his junior film below...

