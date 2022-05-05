Wisconsin football recruiting: Badgers offer a trio of 2024 four-stars

The Wisconsin Badgers remain active in the 2024 recruiting class, as they attempt to make inroads with some of the top sophomore prospects across the country.

On Tuesday, the coaching staff extended three new offers in the class to a trio of high-profile players. While there is a long way to go in each prospect's recruitment, the initial offer is a necessary step in the process of building a relationship for the future.

Here is a quick rundown of the newest scholarship offers to go out by the Badgers this week in the 2024 cycle.

Jeremiah McClellan

The first offer to go out on Tuesday was to Missouri wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan out of Christian Brothers College High School in Saint Louis.

The offer from the Badgers is No. 20 for the four-star wide receiver, who also holds scholarship opportunities with Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, and West Virginia.

McClellan ranks inside the top-40 of all wide receivers in the entire sophomore class after hauling in 41 receptions for 989 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season at the varsity level.

On film, McClellan uses his hands well and does a great job catching the ball away from his body, including in traffic. At 6-foot-1, he has plus length, and overall he appears to be a strong fit for the Big Ten, given his physicality against coverage and ability to break tackles after the catch.

You can watch his sophomore film here.

Aaron Chiles

A couple of hours later Wisconsin extended an offer to four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles of Our Lady Good Counsel High School in Maryland.

At 6-foot-3 and around 210 pounds, Chiles is an impressive athlete with offers from some of the top teams in the country. In fact, shortly after Wisconsin offered, he picked up additional scholarships from Florida, Tennessee, and Notre Dame.

On film, his speed to the ball and instincts on defense flash, and it is easy to see why he is an Under Armor All-American and listed as a top-100 prospect in the 2024 class.

Chiles is sure to be a highly sought-after recruit and a tough pull for Wisconsin, but we will see if the Badgers can get him on campus for an unofficial visit sometime this summer.

You can check out his sophomore highlights here.

Eli Bowen

The final offer to go out on Tuesday evening was to Texas cornerback Eli Bowen.

Also a four-star prospect, Eli Bowen is a twitchy athlete with excellent quickness from Guyer High School, located in Denton, Texas.

On the shorter side at only 5-foot-9, Bowen relies on his closing speed and quick hips to win in coverage, but he also possesses great hands for a cornerback.

This past year he finished with 47 tackles and 10 interceptions, three of which he took back for a touchdown.

Wisconsin joins Colorado, Kansas, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, TCU, and Texas Tech in pursuit of Bowen, who is sure to pick up additional scholarship offers in the coming months.

Bowen is also set to participate in the Under Armour All-American Game and will be an interesting name to track for the Badgers in the 2024 recruiting cycle based on athletic ability and top-level traits that fit what Wisconsin looks for at the cornerback position.

You can watch Bowen's sophomore highlights here.

