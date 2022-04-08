Wisconsin football recruiting: three new wide receiver offers went out on Thursday

The Wisconsin Badgers football team has recently hit the recruiting trail hard in the 2024 class.

Under the direction of new recruiting coordinator Mickey Turner, the Badgers have been extremely active of late with offers to sophomores.

On Thursday, Wisconsin was back at it, offering three of the better wide receivers in the Midwest.

The first offer extended was to Ryan Wingo out of Saint Louis, Missouri.

Wingo is rated a five-star recruit by Rivals and is a consensus top-50 recruit in the 2024 class.

At 6-foot-2 and around 200 pounds, Wingo is an electric playmaker with the ball in his hands. As a result, he has over 20 reported scholarship offers, including Florida, Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, and Texas among others.

Fortunately for the Badgers, they may have an in with the star wide-out.

Wingo is a high school teammate of Chris Brooks Jr., who is a Wisconsin signee in the 2022 class. Brooks is also a wide receiver, and the two of them have already shared messages on Twitter about potentially teaming up in Madison.

While it is a long time before he needs to make a formal decision, Wingo would make for a phenomenal get on the recruiting trail for the Badgers, and he is a name to know moving forward. You can see his sophomore highlights here.

Later in the afternoon on Thursday, Wisconsin offered another high-profiled wide receiver with a potential connection to the program.

Four-star wide-out Dae'vonn Hall of Bellevue West High School in Nebraska took to Twitter to share that he was offered by the Badgers as well.

Wisconsin joins Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, and Nebraska in pursuit of the dynamic 6-foot-1 receiver who attends the same high school as Badgers point guard Chucky Hepburn.

Like Wingo, Hall would represent a huge addition for Wisconsin. It will be interesting to see if the Badgers can get either prospect on campus this spring or summer to continue to build a relationship.

The last of the 2024 offers went out to I'Marion Stewart of Bolingbrook High School in Illinois.

Like the other two wide receivers discussed, Stewart is also listed as a four-star prospect by Rivals and already holds several scholarships from around the country. Arizona State, Boston College, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State, Syracuse, and Washington are just some of the other schools vying for his services.

Stewart's older brother plays for Eastern Michigan after beginning his career as a wide receiver at Oregon State.

Wisconsin has a history at Bolingbrook High School after signing Izayah Green-May out of the program back in the 2017 recruiting class. The Badgers have recruited the school hard since that time as well, so it will be fascinating to see how big of a factor Wisconsin can be in Stewart's recruitment.

