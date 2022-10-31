2024 defensive back Austin Alexander commits to Wisconsin

Interim head coach Jim Leonhard noted that the Wisconsin coaching staff would be focusing their attention on recruiting during the bye week. It appears those efforts have paid off.

After landing a walk-on commitment from Zack Mlsna earlier in the week, the Badgers secured their first commitment in the 2024 recruiting class on Monday morning.

Austin Alexander of Chicago Heights (Ill.) took to social media to announce his commitment to Jim Leonhard and the Wisconsin football team.

A consensus three-star cornerback, Alexander earned his first scholarship offer from the Badgers on October 7, just under a week after visiting Madison for Wisconsin's loss to Illinois.

While Alexander does not have any other offers at this time, he was receiving interest from several Midwest schools, including Illinois.

The 6-foot-1 defensive back possesses great length and ball skills for a cornerback prospect, and he is considered the No. 49 cornerback in the nation for his grade level and the No. 14 player in Illinois by 247 Sports.

As a junior, he led his conference with seven interceptions and a defensive touchdown while adding 49 tackles defensively. A two-way player, he also had 472 all-purpose yards and three offensive touchdowns, according to Marian Catholic High School assistant coach Jason Fleming. As a result of his big season, the talented corner won Defensive Player of the Year for his division.

Also excelling in baseball and basketball, Alexander gives the Badgers a solid start to their 2024 class. Additionally, he provides the coaching staff with an early ambassador on the recruiting trail as Wisconsin looks to lock down a talented in-state group of prospects and strengthen its growing presence in the Chicago area. The Badgers currently have five players committed from the state of Illinois in the 2023 class, and Alexander's commitment only carries that momentum over into the 2024 cycle.

Wisconsin is currently in a good place for several in-state prospects in the 2024 class, including four-star running back Corey Smith and four-star offensive lineman Donovan Harbour of Catholic Memorial High School, three-star linebacker Sam Pilof of Middleton HS, three-star tight end Rob Booker of Waunakee, and three-star offensive lineman Nathan Roy out of Mukwonago High School.

Beyond the deep group of in-state talent, the Badgers are also heavily involved with several players from outside Wisconsin and the coaching staff is making the 2024 cycle a big priority with the majority of the 2023 class already committed.

Only time will tell how the Badgers wind up faring on the recruiting trail going forward in the 2024 class, but you can check out some highlights of Austin Alexander in action below to get a better sense of his talent level.

