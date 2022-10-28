Wisconsin football recruiting: Eight new offers go out this week

Interim head coach Jim Leonhard mentioned that he would have the coaching staff taking advantage of the bye week by hitting the road on the recruiting trail this week.

While a chunk of the time has been spent checking in with current 2023 commits to keep everyone firmly committed to UW, the staff has also been busy extending new scholarship offers this week as well.

This week, eight offers went out to prospects of various grade levels and positions. Here is an overview of the eight players the Wisconsin Badgers have entered the race for.

2023 athlete Christian Alliegro

Looking to potentially still add an outside linebacker and tight end, the Badgers became the latest school to offer 2023 athlete Christian Alliegro of Avon Old Farms High School in Connecticut.

Alliegro is currently an unranked prospect according to 247 Sports and Rivals, but he has seen his scholarship list grow over the past month or so. Wisconsin joins Connecticut, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, NC State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia, and Wake Forest in pursuit of Alliegro.

At 6-foot-4 and around 220 pounds, he is a dynamic athlete that could play tight end or linebacker at the next level, providing the staff some roster flexibility if he opts to visit Wisconsin in the coming months.

Also a standout lacrosse player, Alliegro is a great athlete, and it will be interesting to see if he winds up taking an official visit to Madison.

You can check out some of his most recent highlights here.

2024 cornerback Kaj Sanders

Staying in the Northeast, the Badgers also extended a new scholarship opportunity in the 2024 class, offering three-star defensive back Kaj Sanders of Bergen Catholic High School in New Jersey.

In addition to Wisconsin, Sanders currently holds offers from Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, and West Virginia at the Power-5 level.

Cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat has ties back to New Jersey and recently landed freshman A'Khoury Lyde out of the area. We will see how big of a threat Wisconsin can be with Sanders, who is one of the top defensive backs in the Northeast and is the No. 7 player in New Jersey for his grade level, according to the Rivals Network.

2024 cornerback Bryce West

Cleveland cornerback Bryce West of Glenville High School also earned an offer from the Wisconsin staff on Thursday. The four-star defensive back is a top-100 player and the No. 1 player in the state of Ohio for his grade level, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

As expected, Ohio State is the top contender for the talented in-state corner. In addition to the Buckeyes, West holds offers from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, and a host of other top schools across the country.

It will be an uphill battle for the Badgers to land West, but this is an offer Wisconsin has to make given his talent level and what he can do on the football field.

You can check out his junior highlights here.

2024 offensive linemen Devontae and Deontae Armstrong

Wisconsin wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted extended offers to a pair of brothers out of Saint Edward High School (Ohio) on Thursday.

Devontae and Deontae Armstrong are each top-30 offensive line prospects in the 2024 class by 247 Sports and are high-upside players to keep an eye on.

Devontae is 6-foot-6 and could project to play guard or tackle at the next level, while Deontae is a 6-foot-7 offensive tackle recruit.

Overall, the two brothers have garnered a considerable number of scholarships and are likely a package deal in college. Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers are some of the schools after the duo, though they will likely continue to add offers this winter and the spring.

2025 linebacker Landon McComber

Wisconsin currently has Las Vegas wide receiver Trech Kekahuna committed in the 2023 class, and it appears the Badgers are looking to land another Nevada prospect in the 2025 class now.

On Thursday, Wisconsin became the latest to offer linebacker Landon McComber from Desert Pines High School.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore already has a plethora of schools after him, including Arizona, Boston College, Cal, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M, and Washington, among others.

For Wisconsin, McComber is one of the first 20 players to earn an offer from UW in his grade, and he is one of the more talented prospects on their early recruiting board. The scholarship offer appears to be for outside linebacker, a position in which Bobby April has done a tremendous job of stockpiling talent.

According to his MaxPreps profile, McComber has 89 total tackles, nine sacks, and two interceptions this season in 10 games. You can check out some mid-season highlights of him in action here.

2025 LB/TE Dominik Hulak

Wisconsin became the second Big Ten team to extend a scholarship offer to sophomore athlete Dominik Hulak of Immaculate Conception Catholic Prep in Illinois.

The 2025 linebacker also earned an offer from Illinois earlier this month, and he is sure to receive more attention as his recruiting process drags on.

At 6-foot-3, Hulak possesses good size already, and is athletic enough to project to multiple positions at the next level. A highly physical player, Hulak weighs 225 pounds, and it will now be interesting to see where Wisconsin fits into his recruitment over the next two years.

2026 OL/DL Tony Cumberland

Tony Cumberland became the first player known to receive an offer from Wisconsin in the 2026 recruiting class on Thursday.

From Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale (Ariz.), Cumberland has a massive frame at 6-foot-5 for a freshman, and he already weighs 250 pounds. As a result, the young two-way lineman has additional early offers from Arizona State and Oregon.

With a prospect so young, it is hard to project which position he will excel at in college, but he is a talented young player that will undoubtedly add more offers after this season.

