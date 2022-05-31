Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 OL Joe Crocker

The Wisconsin Badgers football staff will host several 2023 prospects this weekend on official visits. Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player who will be on campus.

Name: Joe Crocker

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 310 pounds

High School: Franklin Road Academy

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Projected Position: Offensive tackle

247 Sports Rank: three-star; No. 46 OT; No. 19 prospect in Tennessee

Rivals Rank: four-star; No. 34 OT; No. 9 prospect in Tennessee

Other scholarship offers: Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Pitt, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, UCF, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Previous visits to Wisconsin: Crocker was on campus with the Badgers during the spring over the weekend of March 26.

Primary recruiter: Wisconsin offensive line coach Bob Bostad

Three things to know:

Crocker is also a standout in track and field, throwing the discus and shot put. His high school team recently won the state championship in track and field.

He is scheduled to also take official visits to Mississippi State (June 10) and Michigan State (June 24).

Crocker has an 80+ inch wingspan.

Junior Film:

