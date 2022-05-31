Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 OL Joe Crocker
The Wisconsin Badgers football staff will host several 2023 prospects this weekend on official visits. Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player who will be on campus.
Name: Joe Crocker
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 310 pounds
High School: Franklin Road Academy
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Projected Position: Offensive tackle
247 Sports Rank: three-star; No. 46 OT; No. 19 prospect in Tennessee
Rivals Rank: four-star; No. 34 OT; No. 9 prospect in Tennessee
Other scholarship offers: Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Pitt, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, UCF, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Previous visits to Wisconsin: Crocker was on campus with the Badgers during the spring over the weekend of March 26.
Read More
Primary recruiter: Wisconsin offensive line coach Bob Bostad
Three things to know:
- Crocker is also a standout in track and field, throwing the discus and shot put. His high school team recently won the state championship in track and field.
- He is scheduled to also take official visits to Mississippi State (June 10) and Michigan State (June 24).
- Crocker has an 80+ inch wingspan.
Junior Film:
