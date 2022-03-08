Badgers film study: in-state RB Nate White picks up an offer from Wisconsin

Paul Chryst and the Wisconsin Badgers did not sign a "true" running back as part of their 2022 recruiting class. While Cade Yacamelli may wind up playing in the backfield, the Badgers appear to be in the market for two tailbacks in the 2023 class. With both Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo entering their senior campaigns, and Braelon Allen potentially gone after his junior year, Wisconsin could use an influx of new backs for the future.

Fortunately for Wisconsin, they may have a tremendous option just down I-94.

Nate White of Rufus King High School in Milwaukee has emerged as the top player in the state of Wisconsin for this recruiting cycle after running for 1,163 yards and 22 touchdowns last season in only nine games, and the Badgers have taken notice of the three sport athlete.

White took part in Wisconsin's first spring junior day of the off-season over the weekend and went home with a scholarship offer from new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram and recruiting director Mickey Turner.

The three-star running back from the Badger's backyard is listed on HUDL as 6-feet tall and weighing around 175 pounds, with other early scholarship offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Northern Illinois, Purdue, Vanderbilt, and Western Michigan.

In this week's Badgers film study, let's break down White's game.

The first thing that jumps out from Nate White's film is his elusiveness in the open field. He can stick his foot in the ground and quickly change direction. The Milwaukee native uses his athletic ability to jump-cut through running lanes and by-pass defenders fairly effortlessly.

Reportedly running a 4.5 forty-yard dash, White is not limited to being a speed back. He shows a willingness to put his head down and run through defenders at times, as well as use a stiff arm to extend runs. White will need to add mass to his 175-pound frame, but he is a dynamic athlete that the Badgers could use on offense.

White could also project to defensive back, but his running style and ability to stay on his feet through contact even at a lower weight make him a very intriguing option for Wisconsin's backfield, and a great complement to Braelon Allen.

The Badgers have signed three scholarship running backs from inside the state of Wisconsin dating back to 2019. Nate White could be the next if all goes right in his recruitment for Paul Chryst and the staff.