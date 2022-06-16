Skip to main content

Wisconsin basketball: the Badgers offer 2024 center Raleigh Burgess

Wisconsin offered 6-foot-10 sophomore Raleigh Burgess out of Cincinnati, Ohio on Thursday.

Sophomore big man Raleigh Burgess continues to stockpile scholarship offers lately.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Badgers became the seventh team in the past week to offer the 6-foot-10 forward out of Cincinnati, Ohio.

The offer came during an unofficial visit to Madison, in which Burgess toured the facilities and met with the Wisconsin coaching staff. 

Burgess took to Twitter to thank Greg Gard, Dean Oliver, and Sharif Chambliss for the offer and hospitality. 

Wisconsin joins Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Ole Miss, Penn State, Purdue, and Wake Forest in the hunt for Burgess.

Despite his 6-foot-10 frame, Burgess is an incredibly athletic prospect. He possesses the ability to not only hit shots from behind the three-point line, but he is also capable of taking his man off the bounce to finish around the rim. 

A true inside-out threat, Burgess is a nice fit for Greg Gard and the Badgers, but he has a ton of Big Ten interest coming after a strong past few months on the AAU circuit with Indiana Elite. 

Burgess is the seventh player to earn an offer from Wisconsin in the 2024 recruiting class and the third center prospect. 

He is currently unranked on 247 Sports and Rivals, but that will likely change in the coming months as his recruitment continues to take off. 

It will be interesting to see how much of a threat Wisconsin can be in his recruitment, but fortunately for the Badgers, they are early to the party and have now already had him on campus for a visit. 

Wisconsin does not yet have a commitment in the 2024 cycle, though they are in a strong position for several players such as Nick Janowski of Pewaukee (Wis.), Cooper Koch out of Illinois, and Jack Robinson out of Minnesota, among others.

