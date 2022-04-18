Skip to main content

Wisconsin offers 2024 four-star guard Nick Janowski of Pewaukee on Monday

The Badgers extended an offer to 2024 guard Nick Janowski on Monday.

The Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff and head coach Greg Gard have been evaluating Pewaukee (Wis.) guard Nick Janowski for some time. 

On Monday, the Badgers pulled the trigger and offered the 2024 sharp-shooter. 

A top-100 prospect in his class, Janowski is one of the top players in the state and is now the second sophomore prospect from Wisconsin to earn an offer, joining Kon Knueppel of Wisconsin Lutheran. 

At 6-foot-4, Janowski is a combo-guard with the ability to be a point guard or shooting guard at the next level, though shooting guard is probably his ideal spot given his scoring ability and size. 

A member of back-to-back state championship teams at Pewaukee High School, Janowski is a big-time shooter from behind the arc and has a quick release off the dribble. He has other reported scholarship opportunities from Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Marquette, and USC. 

He is the seventh player in the 2024 recruiting class to earn an offer from the Badgers, and the lefty scorer is only the third guard prospect. Expect Wisconsin to be one of his top schools going forward. 

You can check out some of his highlights below.

2024 guard Nick Janowski (Credit: Scott Ash / Now News Group / USA TODAY NETWORK)
