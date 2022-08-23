Wisconsin football offers Texas four-star Xavier Filsaime

With high school football underway across the country, the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff is beginning the process of evaluating 2023, 2024, and 2025 prospects to determine if they are offer worthy based on early film.

On Monday, the Badgers made a new offer in the 2024 recruiting class, extending a scholarship opportunity to four-star athlete Xavier Filsaime.

A consensus top-200 prospect for his grade, Filsaime is a versatile athlete with the ability to play defensive back or wide receiver at the next level. The Badgers appear to be targeting the 6-foot star at defensive back, a position where he flashes playmaking ability.

Wisconsin joins a laundry list of schools already in contention for Filsaime. Some other notable Power-5 schools that have offered include Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, TCU, Texas Tech, and Utah.

Oklahoma, Georgia, and Wisconsin have each offered in the past month, meaning his offer list could continue to grow in the near future as other schools become involved.

A fast and twitchy athlete with a track background, Filsaime checks a lot of boxes in terms of what Wisconsin traditionally looks for at cornerback. According to Gabe Brooks of 247 Sports, Filsaime had 35 receptions for 463 yards and two touchdowns on offense as a sophomore and also ran a 10.52 100-meter dash this past April.

As with most prospects from Texas, for the Badgers to have a chance in his recruitment the staff will need to get him on campus over the next year.

Filsaime is considered a top-10 cornerback by 247 Sports and the No. 91 player overall in 2024, while Rivals has him as the No. 24 athlete and the No. 27 player in the state of Texas. He attends McKinney High School, a northeast suburb of Dallas, and plays against some of the best talent in the state.

Wisconsin has also offered his high school teammate, Bryan Jackson, who is a four-star running back in the 2024 class. Jackson recently included the Badgers in his early top-10 and is another top player from Texas that UW is targeting in the class.

You can check out Filsaime's sophomore highlights below.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.