Wisconsin football recruiting: three new scholarship offers handed out

With spring football in the books, the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff has had the chance to hit the recruiting trail this week.

As a result, three new scholarship offers came out to players in the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes while the staff touched base with some of the top prospects on their recruiting board.

Starting in the 2023 recruiting class, the Badgers offered slot receiver Hilton Alexander out of Douglasville, Georgia, on Wednesday.

Alexander is a rising prospect in the 2023 class from Douglas County High School. At 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, he is also a track standout, and his quickness and speed stand out in his junior film.

Playing in 12 games this past season, Alexander recorded 53 receptions for 669 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

As things stand, Alexander has other scholarship opportunities with Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Marshall, UMass, Pittsburgh, Temple, Troy, UNLV, Wake Forest, Western Kentucky, and several FCS schools.

It will be interesting to see where things go between the Badgers and Alexander from here because his speed makes him a definite weapon. His father is also a former track star, and he spent multiple years in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints.

About an hour after the offer to Hilton Alexander was extended, the Badgers offered 2024 five-star wide receiver Brauntae Johnson out of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

At 6-foot-3 and around 180 pounds, Johnson is a phenomenal athlete that is a good basketball player. His experience on the basketball court shows up on film, as his ability to high-point the football and make contested catches is impressive for a player his age.

In terms of his offer list, Johnson has other early offers from Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Purdue, and Washington.

Also capable of playing safety at the next level, Johnson is a top-50 prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, and his scholarship numbers should only increase over the coming months.

While visiting 2023 four-star Tackett Curtis in Lousiana on Thursday, Wisconsin outside linebackers coach Bobby April and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard offered 2024 athlete Tylen Singleton, a teammate of Curtis at Many High School.

Also a highly-touted four-star prospect, Singleton already holds scholarship offers from Arkansas, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and USC.

The Badgers join what will be a tough recruitment to win, but considering Wisconsin is inside Curtis' top three right now and is set to have Curtis on campus for an official visit this summer, maybe Singleton will also give the Badgers a look during his recruitment.

On film, Singelton appears to be a big-time playmaker on the defensive side of the ball that could project to multiple different positions. While he is a safety recruit right now, he has the size and athletic profile to potentially play safety or outside linebacker in Wisconsin's 3-4 defense.

