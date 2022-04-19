[Watch] 2024 OL Fletcher Westphal recaps his visit to Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers held one of their biggest recruiting days of the spring last Saturday as prospects from all over the country came to visit and watch spring practice.

One of the top players in attendance was 2024 offensive line recruit Fletcher Westphal of Tuscarora High School in Virginia.

As a sophomore, Westphal already has scholarship offers from Georgia, Maryland, Miami, North Carolina, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and the Wisconsin Badgers.

All Badgers had a chance to sit down and talk with Westphal about his most recent visit to Madison, his recruitment overall, and what he is working on in preparation for his junior year.

Check out the 10-minute video interview above.

