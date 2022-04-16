Wisconsin football recruiting: a big recruiting weekend in progress

In addition to spring practice No. 12 representing a key opportunity for the football team to improve in anticipating next fall, the Badgers had a number of top prospects on campus for practice.

Here is a running list of players in attendance that have indicated on social media that they are on campus or I saw during Saturday's action.

Note that there were also plenty of other prospects and families in attendance that I was unable to quickly identify.

I will continue to add names as they pop up on social media.

2023 RB Nate White

This marks the second time this spring that offered three-star running back Nate White has been on campus. Wisconsin is battling Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, and Purdue among others for White. At one point recruiting coordinator Mickey Turner was speaking with White and his family early on.

2023 CB Amare Snowden

Four-star cornerback Amare Snowden of Roseville, Michigan was also on campus for practice. This is a big opportunity for the Badgers in his recruitment, as Snowden also holds offers from all over the country. He was seen at practice on Saturday.

2024 QB CJ Carr

CJ Carr is arguably one of the biggest names on campus. The four-star quarterback out of Michigan is a top-50 prospect in the 2024 class and while he has extensive ties with the Wolverines he has been to Madison multiple times now. He was seen at practice on Saturday.

2024 LB Payton Pierce

One of the top prospects in the entire country, 2024 linebacker Payton Pierce is on campus for spring practice today. The four-star prospect out of Texas is one of the bigger names to know from the weekend.

2022 WR Cam Fane

A walk-on commit for the Badgers, Fane was in attendance to see his future team.

2022 safety Jackson Trudgeon

Another walk-on commit from Edgewood High School, Trudgeon was standing alongside Fane during practice. You can watch an interview I had with Edgewood coach Jesse Norris last month about Fane and Trudgeon.

