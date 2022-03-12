Skip to main content

Wisconsin football recruiting: In-state athlete Angel Toombs accepts walk-on opportunity

The Badgers have landed a new walk-on from Rufus King High School in Milwaukee.

The majority of Wisconsin's 2022 recruiting class has been complete for months now, but the Badgers secured a commitment from in-state athlete Angel Toombs of Rufus King High School (Wisconsin) on Saturday afternoon. 

He recently backed away from his commitment from Concordia University, Saint Paul (DII), and wasted little time accepting an opportunity with Wisconsin. 

Standing 6-foot-6 and around 230 pounds, Toombs is a versatile playmaker that could project to either side of the ball at the next level. Offensively, Toombs plays primarily tight end and wide receiver at the prep level, while the majority of his defensive highlights come as a stand-up outside linebacker. 

The fact that Toombs mentions a conversation with defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej in his commitment tweet could hint towards a position change is in his future though. Regardless, Toombs appears to possess the athletic ability and frame to potentially help the Badgers down the line like many former in-state walk-ons before him. 

Angel Toombs is the second Rufus King athlete to earn an opportunity to play for Wisconsin this week, as 2023 running back Nate White earned a scholarship last Sunday. Maybe the addition of Toombs can help the Badgers land the talented tailback out of Milwaukee. 

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Rufus King wide receiver Angel Toombs looks to break a tackle.
